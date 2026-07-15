StubHub Hit With Proposed Class Action Over Alleged Ties To Professional Ticket Resellers

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — StubHub is facing a proposed class action lawsuit that accuses the ticket resale company of misleading customers by presenting itself as a fan-to-fan marketplace while allegedly maintaining financial ties to professional ticket resellers.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court in New York, claims consumers were never told that StubHub CEO Eric Baker has an ownership interest in Andro Capital, a large-scale ticket reseller that has sold inventory through the platform for years. It also alleges StubHub has helped finance professional ticket-selling operations that list tickets on its marketplace.

The complaint argues that customers would have viewed StubHub differently had those relationships been disclosed before purchasing tickets. The plaintiff is seeking class-action status on behalf of consumers who bought tickets through the platform and is asking the court for damages and other relief.

StubHub said the relationships cited in the lawsuit have been disclosed in the company’s public SEC filings and declined to comment further because the litigation is pending.

The lawsuit is the latest legal challenge for StubHub, which has also faced lawsuits and government scrutiny in recent weeks over issues involving World Cup ticket sales.