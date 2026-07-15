UTA Promotes James Wright To Co-Head Of UK Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) — United Talent Agency has promoted veteran music agent James Wright to Co-Head of its UK Music division, where he will lead the London-based team alongside longtime executive Neil Warnock.

In his new role, Wright will help oversee the department’s long-term strategy while continuing to represent artists across pop, rock, jazz, electronic, hip-hop, and adult contemporary music.

Wright joined UTA in 2015 following the agency’s acquisition of The Agency Group. Before that, he worked at Elastic Artists and previously served as an A&R manager at Candid Records. His client roster includes Lizzo, John Legend, David Byrne, Jacob Collier, Rita Ora, Underworld, Take That, Jon Batiste, and The Marías. Earlier this year, he was also named a UTA Partner.

UTA’s Global Music Co-Heads Sam Kirby Yoh and David Zedeck said the promotion reflects the importance of the agency’s London office to its worldwide touring business and its continued international growth.

“By elevating James, we’re investing further in London as a strategic base for our worldwide touring ambitions and unlocking even more opportunity for our artists,” they said.

Wright called the promotion an exciting opportunity.

“Leading the London music group with Neil at such a pivotal time is incredibly exciting. Our focus is on signing exceptional artists and continuing to build a team culture that is inclusive, collaborative, and accountable, where a colleague’s win or an artist’s success genuinely feels like a win for everyone.”