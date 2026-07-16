AEG Presents Announces Expansion Of Venue Development Team

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – AEG Presents has announced the continued buildout of its Venue Development team, marking an important milestone as the group takes full shape to support the company’s growing slate of world-class venues across North America.

The new structure is bolstered by both internal promotions and key strategic hires, with Cameron Marcotte being elevated to Vice President and Jake Hiersteiner and Mike Ryan promoted to Director roles. In addition, Alyssa Sarilarp joins the company as Senior Design and Construction Specialist, Will Evans as Senior Project Manager, and Marysol Flores as Administrative Assistant.

The team is led by Colin Conway, Senior Vice President, Venue Planning, Acquisition and Development, now in his 19th year with the company, who oversees new venue initiatives across North America. Working closely with Executive Vice President, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel Shawn Trell and President, North American Regional Offices Brent Fedrizzi, Conway helps guide everything from early-stage opportunity identification through project execution, while building partnerships that bring new venues to life.

“We’ve spent the last few years thoughtfully building this team, and it’s exciting to see it come together in such a strong and cohesive way,” said Conway. “Everyone brings a different perspective — from operations and production to design and construction — and that combination is what allows us to create bespoke, curated venues for artists and fans alike. With this group in place, we are positioned to build upon prior successes and continue to grow AEG Presents’ portfolio of premier, award-winning venues.”

In the past decade, AEG Presents has opened several standout venues, including Brooklyn Steel in Brooklyn, Mission Ballroom in Denver, Roadrunner in Boston, The Eastern in Atlanta, Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas, MegaCorp Pavilion in Newport, Globe Iron in Cleveland, and The Pinnacle in Nashville. The Pinnacle has already earned major industry recognition, including Pollstar’s Best New Concert Venue and Venue of the Year at the CMA Touring Awards, and Club of the Year at the 2026 Academy of Country Music (ACM) Awards. Looking ahead, new venues are currently underway in Austin, TX and Portland, OR, both expected to open in early 2027, with more projects to be announced soon.

The Venue Development team includes:

Cameron Marcotte, Vice President, Venue Development – Marcotte has spent her career in live entertainment advancing from production into venue leadership positions. Since joining Venue Development in 2019, she has helped lead the company’s national venue development efforts, overseeing projects from initial planning through opening while providing strategic direction across planning, design, and execution.

Jake Hiersteiner, Senior Director, Venue Development – Starting as a box office seller at Denver’s Bluebird Theater, Hiersteiner has built a career spanning all sides of the business. Most recently, he led operations for AEG Presents Rocky Mountains and now focuses on evaluating and shaping new venue opportunities and the company’s development pipeline.

Mike Ryan, Project Director, Venue Development – Ryan brings nearly two decades of experience in the live music industry, including leadership roles as General Manager of the Fox Theater in Oakland and with AEG Presents’ Pacific Northwest region. He now leverages his deep operational expertise to shape venue programming and operational strategy while leading the planning and execution of venue development projects from design through delivery.

Will Evans, Senior Project Manager, Venue Development – Evans brings extensive construction management experience delivering complex projects from design through completion. He helps evaluate new development opportunities while leading day-to-day project execution, coordinating consultants, contractors, and internal stakeholders to keep projects aligned, on schedule, and on budget.

Alyssa Sarilarp, Senior Design and Construction Specialist – Sarilarp brings a background in architecture and construction, supporting projects from early design through delivery. She coordinates design development, consultant collaboration, and project documentation to help advance venues from concept to completion.

Marysol Flores, Administrative Assistant, Venue Development – Flores brings years of experience supporting senior executives in the entertainment industry. She manages the administrative operations that keep the Venue Development team connected, organized, and positioned to execute efficiently across a growing portfolio of projects.