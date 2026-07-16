BandLab Technologies Announces Acquisition Of AI-Powered Digital Music Studio Aiode

SINGAPORE (CelebrityAccess) – BandLab Technologies, the music technology company behind BandLab, Cakewalk, ReverbNation, and Airbit, today announced the acquisition of Aiode, an AI-powered digital music studio that lets creators make music with fully licensed audio-to-audio models developed with professional session musicians and producers.

The acquisition gives BandLab Technologies a third music-making platform alongside BandLab and Cakewalk, with Aiode centering around modern AI-powered workflows. Together, the platforms reflect how varied music-making has become and expand the ways creators can make music across the group’s products.

Aiode’s music-making workflow allows creators to begin with a blank project or import their own audio before selecting from a selection of musician- and style-based models to play across the track. Performances can be directed section by section, with alternate takes generated for individual parts without changing the rest of the song. Finished projects can be downloaded as stems or a complete mix.

One hundred percent of the audio used to train Aiode’s proprietary models is licensed and traceable to its source. It includes audio created by professional musicians and producers, as well as other audio licensed for training. Models based on individual musicians are created in collaboration with them and under their artistic direction to ensure each model remains as true as possible to their sound, style, and creative identity.

“Aiode shares BandLab Technologies’ ethos of innovation and giving music makers every opportunity to find success. Since Aiode was founded in 2022, we’ve worked side by side with professional musicians to create technology that respects their artistry and keeps them involved in how their musical identity is represented. BandLab Technologies allows us to bring that approach to more creators,” says Idan Dobrecki, CEO and Co-Founder of Aiode.

“For Aiode, joining a group that understands both accessible creation and professional production is a rare fit,” says Blue Dobrecky, COO and Co-Founder of Aiode. “BandLab Technologies’ breadth of experience gives us a much broader foundation for where Aiode can go as the ways people make music continue to evolve.”

“What sets Aiode apart is that it was made hand in hand with musicians, who share in the value their work helps create. That makes Aiode a natural fit for BandLab Technologies. We believe responsible technology and a product creators actually want to use should go together,” says Drew Silverstein, Senior Advisor, AI, Innovation and Strategy at BandLab Technologies.

Aiode will continue as a standalone product, with uninterrupted service for existing users. Its current musician partnerships and licensing agreements will remain in place. Co-founders Idan Dobrecki and Blue Dobrecki will continue to lead Aiode as CEO and COO, respectively.

Native audio recording and additional DAW functionality are planned for future versions of Aiode, with timing and further details to be announced.