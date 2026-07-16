Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde And Steve Earle To Perform At 2026 Nashville Songwriter Awards

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Chris Stapleton, Ashley McBryde and Steve Earle are among the first performers announced for the 9th annual Nashville Songwriter Awards, set for September 22 at the Ryman Auditorium.

Presented by the Nashville Songwriters Association International (NSAI) and City National Bank, the annual event honors the songwriters and songs that have shaped country music over the past year.

Also scheduled to perform are Dan Alley, Ryan Beaver, Jacob Davis, Ray Fulcher, Ben Johnson, Chris LaCorte, Chase McGill, Neil Medley, Josh Miller, Blake Pendergrass, Hunter Phelps, Bobby Pinson, Jeremy Stover, Lydia Vaughan and Jordan Walker. Additional performers will be announced later.

Previously announced honorees include Vince Gill, who will receive the Kris Kristofferson Lifetime Achievement Award, Paul Williams, who will receive the NSAI President’s Keystone Award, Blake Pendergrass as Songwriter of the Year, and Riley Green as Songwriter-Artist of the Year.

The winners for Song of the Year, 10 Songs I Wish I’d Written, and the Legendary Song award will be revealed during the ceremony.

Tickets go on sale Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. CT through the Ryman Auditorium box office.