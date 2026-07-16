Dave Kendall, Host Of MTV’s 120 Minutes, Dies

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Dave Kendall, the British music journalist and television host who created MTV’s groundbreaking alternative music show 120 Minutes, has died. His death was announced by former 120 Minutes host Matt Pinfield. No cause of death was disclosed.

Kendall hosted 120 Minutes in 1986 and became its best-known host from 1988 to 1992. At a time when alternative music received little mainstream exposure, the late-night MTV program introduced viewers to artists including Kate Bush, The Ramones, They Might Be Giants, and countless emerging bands. The show also premiered Nirvana’s “Smells Like Teen Spirit” video in 1991, helping launch the band into the mainstream.

Before joining MTV, Kendall worked as a music writer and editor for publications including Melody Maker, Spin, and the *ew York Post. After leaving MTV, he continued his career as a radio host, television producer, and journalist, including hosting programs on Sirius Satellite Radio and contributing to the Bangkok Post.

Following news of his passing, Pinfield paid tribute to his longtime friend and colleague, calling Kendall “one of the true believers” who gave alternative music a home long before it became part of the mainstream. Fans and fellow broadcasters also remembered him as one of the most influential voices in alternative music television.