David Goldsen Elevated To EVP Of A&R For Warner Chappell Music

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Warner Chappell Music (WCM) has announced the promotion of David Goldsen to Executive Vice President, A&R. Since joining the publisher in 2009, Goldsen has discovered and championed a diverse range of chart-topping songwriters, further expanding WCM’s creative presence across both North America and Australia. Based at the company’s Los Angeles headquarters, he will continue to report to Ryan Press, President, North America, WCM.

Over the course of his 17-year career at WCM, Goldsen has worked closely with some of today’s most culturally significant songwriting talent, ranging from the meteoric success of Zach Bryan and Sleep Token to the breakout of Teddy Swims. He has also played a pivotal role in the development of acclaimed artists such as Mitski, Vance Joy, the Red Clay Strays, and Tones and I.

Goldsen has maintained a steadfast focus on creating a songwriter-first environment while expanding international opportunities and unlocking new creative avenues. His accomplishments were recognized in 2024, when he was named to Billboard’s prestigious 40 Under 40 list.

Ryan Press commented: “I’ve had the pleasure of working with David for over 15 years. He has a rare ability to spot talent ahead of what’s hot before it breaks mainstream, and to guide them toward not just their personal dreams, but real cultural impact. Watching him turn that instinct into massive wins for our songwriters and our team has been incredibly rewarding. He’s become a key leader in Warner Chappell’s continued evolution.”

Goldsen said: “I’ve been extremely lucky to work with many of the best songwriters in music. Thank you to Ryan for being a mentor and for trusting me all this time, and to Guy, Carianne, and the entire WCM team who have always put songwriters first. I’m forever grateful to all of them for continuing to support me and allowing our global team to champion great songwriting, bring our ideas to life, and follow our passions to create the best home for creatives.”

Goldsen’s promotion comes amid a wave of powerful momentum for the publisher. WCM’s genre-diverse roster continues to move culture and lead the global charts, anchored by Amy Allen’s consecutive Songwriter of the Year Grammy wins. Among the company’s recent achievements, WCM hitmakers MAG and Scott Dittrich made history this year with Bad Bunny’s record-breaking global Latin anthem, “DtMF,” while the publisher has also scored chart-topping releases by Cardi B, Don Toliver, and ROSÉ, among others.