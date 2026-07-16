European Artist And Label Groups Support EC Action To Increase Rights Protection Worldwide

BRUSSELS (CelebrityAccess) – Artist and label groups in Europe, and our counterparts in the USA and other parts of the world: we all have a shared interest in maximising the revenue of artists.

This is why we support the US introducing broadcast and public performance rights, which are currently missing. It would be great to see the American Music Fairness Act adopted, as it would mean artists and their labels would finally get paid when their music is played on US AM/FM radio. And beyond this proposal, to align with the rest of the world, the US – by far the largest music market in the world – also needs to introduce full public performance rights to ensure artists and their labels finally also get paid when their music is played in shops, cafés, bars, etc. as they are in 142 countries across the world, including all OECD countries except the USA.

This is also why reciprocity is essential, as it helps increase the level of protection worldwide by encouraging third countries to align with the basic standard of rights set out in international conventions. If everyone applies the same rules, there is no issue, but when one country decides not to adopt the full set of rights nationally, other countries are free to limit their implementation to those who do.

At a critical stage of the ongoing EU legislature and as we approach the 6th anniversary of the EU “RAAP” ruling, we welcome the EC’s intention to confirm the principle of reciprocity through legislation, as the EU Court of Justice itself indicated was possible, while taking due account of the existence of different national systems. To be very clear, we are not calling for mandatory reciprocity, which would be a disproportionate response, and which, as far as we are aware, nobody is calling for, but rather for a proportionate approach which would clarify the applicability of reciprocity while also allowing countries which operate a different system, such as national treatment, to continue doing so.

We also call on the EC to encourage third countries to introduce full domestic broadcast and public performance rights. Just recently, Japan updated its copyright law to create a public performance right for recorded music, which means artists and labels will now be paid when their records are played publicly in Japan, also opening revenues from around the world, which Japan was not receiving due to existing reciprocity rules. This shows why reciprocity is essential to encourage trading partners to bring their legislation in line with other parts of the world.

The four EU countries – the Netherlands, Sweden, Denmark, Ireland – that have so far changed their rules following the 2020 EU “RAAP” ruling have all called on the European Commission to come forward with a proposal to clarify the principle of reciprocity in EU law.

The majority of EU member states are calling for legal clarity and certainty and are positive towards a flexible approach which would reflect the diverse national legal traditions.

The feedback on the recent EC call for evidence on this question showed wide support for a flexible solution to address the anomaly raised by the EU RAAP ruling, i.e., the fact that the relevant EU Directive is silent on the question of reciprocity despite member states having made reservations to the international treaties and longstanding practices across the EU. Most organisations representing European artists, labels, and music users (broadcasters, hospitality sector, etc.) are calling for EC action.

We look forward to continuing our work with our partner artist and label groups from around the world to fight together for increased protection of rights and remuneration of artists across all markets.

Signatories

• Adami – French collective management organisation for performers’ rights

• BAM! Popauteurs – Artist & Songwriter Organisation from the Netherlands

• Creo – Norwegian union for arts and culture

• Dansk Musiker Forbund – Danish Musicians’ Union

• De Muziekgilde – Association of musicians and producing DJ’s residing in the Dutch speaking part of Belgium

• FACIR – Belgian Federation of authors, composers and performers

• IMPALA – European association of independent music companies

• Musikerförbundet – Swedish Musicians’ Union

• Ntb/Kunstenbond – Dutch Musicians’ Union

• PlayRight – Belgian collective management society of neighbouring rights for performing artists

• Spedidam – French collective management organisation for performers’ rights

• SPPF – French collective management organisation for independent producers