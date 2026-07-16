Grammy Award-Winning Singer/Songwriter Michelle Branch Signs With BMG Ahead Of New EP

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Grammy Award-winning singer, songwriter, and musician Michelle Branch has signed a new global recordings agreement with BMG. The announcement arrives alongside the release of a newly reimagined version of “The Game of Love” by New Radicals and Michelle Branch, and ahead of her new EP of re-recorded songs titled Everywhere and Back Again, due later this year on November 6. Branch has also announced the Everywhere and Back Again fall headlining tour to coincide, kicking off this September.

The newly recorded version of her Grammy-winning global hit collaboration, produced by Gregg Alexander, offers the first look at Branch’s upcoming studio project. Originally featured as the lead single from Santana’s multi-Platinum album Shaman, “The Game of Love” became one of Branch’s biggest international hits, reaching No. 5 on the Billboard Hot 100, topping Billboard’s Adult Contemporary chart, and earning Branch and Santana the Grammy Award for Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals.

The forthcoming project will celebrate Branch’s remarkable catalog and legacy as one of the defining singer-songwriters of the early 2000s, featuring newly recorded versions of select songs from across her career, including several tracks from her landmark major label debut, The Spirit Room. The new EP will also feature special guest collaborations with acclaimed artists from across genres, to be announced soon.

Originally released in August 2001, The Spirit Room introduced Branch as a distinctive new voice in pop-rock and became a touchstone for a generation of listeners. Certified 2x Platinum by the RIAA, the album debuted at No. 28 on the Billboard 200 and spent 86 weeks on the chart.

Branch said, “I’m so thrilled to be joining the BMG family for this next chapter. We have a lot of exciting projects I’ve been working on and the enthusiasm from BMG has been palpable. I can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

Jon Loba, BMG President, North & South America, said, “Michelle Branch’s songs are woven into the soundtrack of a generation. From The Spirit Room to ‘The Game of Love,’ her writing and voice helped define a moment in pop-rock that continues to resonate today. We are proud to partner with Michelle as she reimagines these songs for longtime fans and a new generation of listeners.”

Branch’s influence has endured across generations of fans and artists, with songs including “Everywhere,” “All You Wanted,” “Goodbye to You,” and “The Game of Love” remaining staples of early 2000s pop-rock. The upcoming project will honor the spirit of the original recordings while offering a fresh perspective on a catalog that continues to resonate more than two decades later.

Additional details, including the full track listing, featured collaborators, and more, will be announced soon.

Branch is managed by Vector Management