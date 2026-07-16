Spotify Adds AI Chatbot: A More Personal Way To Ask, Discover And Listen

HYPEBOT – Spotify has always been built around your taste. Now, we’re making it easier to shape what you hear, understand what’s playing, and explore your listening—just by asking.

Eligible Premium users will see new ways to talk to Spotify across Home and the Now Playing view on mobile. By typing or speaking directly in the app, you can have a back-and-forth conversation to choose what’s playing, learn about the music you love, revisit your listening history, and go deeper on podcasts and audiobooks, all without leaving Spotify.

Soundtrack any moment

Some days you know exactly what you want to hear. Other times, you want to change it up as you go. Ask Spotify to “Play some artists I haven’t heard before,” then keep shaping the vibe with as much or as little direction as you want. You can say, “Add some Bad Bunny,” and then ask to narrow it to “just his recent stuff,” or “make it more upbeat.” And when you love what you hear, ask Spotify to “save this song,” “add this to my queue,” or “follow this artist.”

Understand what’s playing

Want to learn more about your favorite song, album, artist, or genre? Ask from the Now Playing view. Try “What is the inspiration behind Dua Lipa’s Radical Optimism?” “When was this album released?” or “What genre is this?” Spotify can give you more context, then guide you to related artists, sounds, and stories that deepen your discovery of music and the creative processes behind it.

The experience goes beyond music. While listening to a podcast or audiobook, you can ask about the people, stories, and ideas behind it from “What other books has this author written?” to “What other podcasts has this guest been on?”

Explore your listening

Because Spotify understands your playlists, favorite artists, repeat listens, and listening history, it can help answer questions about your taste. Ask “When did I first listen to this song?” or “What genres have I been into recently?” It’s a new way to explore the story of your taste, from the songs you keep on repeat to the artists, genres, and moments that shaped it.

A more personal way to listen

The new conversational experience is part of our ongoing work to make Spotify more personal and useful for every listener, giving people more ways to get the most out of every moment. Use it your way: press the mic button to talk, type instead, or keep listening like you always have.

It’s rolling out gradually in beta for Premium users 18+ in the U.S., Ireland, and Sweden across iOS and Android devices in English. Like any beta, it’s a work in progress: responses won’t always be perfect, and your feedback directly shapes what comes next.

Stay tuned for more updates as we build new ways to connect listeners with the music, podcasts, audiobooks, artists, and creators they love.