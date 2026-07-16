VenuWorks Names Numa Saisselin As Executive Director Of Fort Pierce Sunrise Theatre

FORT PIERCE, FL (CelebrityAccess) — VenuWorks has named veteran venue executive Numa Christopher Saisselin as Executive Director of the historic Sunrise Theatre in Fort Pierce, Florida. He officially begins the role on July 20.

The appointment follows VenuWorks’ selection as the new management company for the 1,200-seat theater. The company took over day-to-day operations on June 1 under an agreement with the City of Fort Pierce that runs through September 2031.

Saisselin most recently served as president of the Florida Theatre Performing Arts Center in Jacksonville, where he led the historic venue through major growth in programming, attendance, fundraising, and capital improvements. Before that, he was CEO of the Count Basie Theatre in Red Bank, New Jersey, and has also held leadership positions at the College of Staten Island Center for the Arts and the Paramount Center for the Arts in Peekskill, New York.

“Numa brings extraordinary experience leading historic theatres, growing audiences, strengthening community relationships, and balancing preservation with innovation,” said Steve Peters, Founder and CEO of VenuWorks. “His track record at the Florida Theatre and Count Basie Theatre demonstrates exactly the kind of leadership we believe will help the Sunrise Theatre continue to thrive as a cultural and economic anchor for Fort Pierce and the Treasure Coast.”

“The Sunrise Theatre has been serving the Fort Pierce community since 1923, and I am excited to start a new chapter of my career by stewarding this historic theatre into its next era. The City of Fort Pierce and the Sunrise Theatre Foundation and the professional staff of the theatre are all excited and committed to growing the theatre’s presentations and impact on the community, and I am looking forward to quarterbacking that team effort,” said the newly appointed Saisselin.

Originally opened in 1923, the Sunrise Theatre is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and hosts concerts, Broadway productions, comedy, dance, educational programs, and community events. VenuWorks plans to expand the venue’s programming while continuing its role as a cultural hub for Fort Pierce.