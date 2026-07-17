Barry Manilow Returns To Las Vegas Stage Following Cancer Treatment

LAS VEGAS (CelebrityAccess) — Barry Manilow returned to the stage at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino last week, performing three sold-out shows at the International Theater on July 9, 10, and 11.

The performances marked Manilow’s first shows since postponing dates late last year to undergo surgery after revealing he had been diagnosed with lung cancer.

“It was great returning to the International Theater stage at Westgate Las Vegas,” Manilow said. “This is my home away from home.”

Westgate President and General Manager Cami Christensen welcomed the singer back, calling his return an emotional moment for both the venue and his longtime fans.

Manilow has headlined the International Theater since launching Manilow: Las Vegas – The Hits Come Home! in 2018. In 2024, he signed the venue’s first lifetime residency agreement and holds the record for the most performances in the theater’s history.

The show features many of Manilow’s biggest hits, including “Mandy,” “Copacabana,” “Can’t Smile Without You,” and “I Write the Songs.”

Earlier this summer, Manilow released his 33rd studio album, What A Time, his first largely original album since 2011’s 15 Minutes. The project includes collaborations with Kenneth “Babyface” Edmonds, Dave Cobb, and Gary Barlow.