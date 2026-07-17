Damai International Appoints Mark Meyerson As Head Of North American Ticketing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Damai International today announced the appointment of Mark Meyerson as Head of North American Ticketing, a newly created role designed to launch and scale the company’s ticketing operations across North America and integrate them with MAISEAT, Damai Entertainment’s international ticketing platform.

In his new role, Meyerson will oversee the launch of ticketing in North America, including go-to-market strategy, sales and the build-out of a North American sales team, while integrating these operations with MAISEAT and its parent company Damai, whose platform serves more than 170 million registered users and is engineered to support up to 6 million simultaneous ticket buyers.

Meyerson brings more than three decades of senior leadership experience in the live events and ticketing industry. He has held Vice President and General Manager roles at both Ticketmaster and Vendini/CrowdTorch, where he drove significant revenue growth and operational transformation. Across his career, he has architected premium ticketing, marketing, and engagement frameworks for some of the world’s most successful live events, engineering primary and secondary ticketing strategies for legendary multi-night runs and arena tours, including Prince at The O2, Bon Jovi, and Celine Dion. He has served in executive and advisory capacities at House of Blues, AEG Live, ScoreBig, CashorTrade, Events Locker, and, most recently, Crowdfun/TourQ, building a reputation as one of the industry’s most versatile and forward-thinking strategists. A believer in advancing the industry, Meyerson has served on the board of INTIX, the ticketing industry’s professional association. He began his career under legendary concert promoter Bill Graham in San Francisco and has long been an advocate for fan-first ticketing, with expertise spanning primary and secondary ticketing, business development, market strategy, platform operations and the intersection of technology and live entertainment.

“North America represents one of the most dynamic and important markets in Damai International’s global expansion strategy. Mark and I have known each other for more than 20 years, and I’m confident he’ll bring the industry expertise and leadership needed to build lasting partnerships and expand our global platform. From engineering primary and secondary ticketing strategies for legendary multi-night runs and arena tours to connecting fans with extraordinary live experiences, Mark has the track record to help us do exactly that in North America,” said Walter Zheng, President of Damai International.

“We are thrilled to welcome Mark Meyerson to lead the launch of our North American ticketing business. Mark’s deep experience across primary and secondary ticketing, combined with his fan-first philosophy, makes him uniquely suited to build this operation from the ground up and connect it with MAISEAT and our global platform,” said Kevin Morrow, President of Damai International’s U.S. business.

“Joining Damai International is exactly the kind of opportunity I’ve spent my career preparing for,” added Meyerson. “Damai has built an extraordinary global platform, and I’m excited to help bring that vision to North America. This is a next-generation ticketing platform built on a fundamentally different technology foundation with the potential to redefine the experience for fans and the industry at a pivotal moment in live entertainment. Working alongside Kevin Morrow again is a tremendous advantage. Having built and scaled businesses together, we’ve developed the trust, shared vision and proven ability to execute that will help accelerate Damai’s growth in North America,”