DETROIT (CelebrityAccess0 – Justin “Jay” Norman, the Detroit-based creative strategist, music producer, and Ad Age Creator 100 honoree who most recently served as Global Director of Creative Strategy and Global Head of Music Marketing at Spotify, has formally departed the streaming platform to lead Verse + Hook (V+H), the culture-first creative strategy, branding, and marketing consultancy he co-founded.

Co-founder Miso Brown steps in as Head of Brand Amplification, Partner Tierra Filhiol assumes the role of Head of Cultural Intelligence & Strategy, and Kyle Bernhardt will take on the position of Executive Director, Head of Creative. Rounding out the team, Chelsea V Huguley will manage Client Partnerships & Business Development as Director; Apryl Gordy will join as Director of People & Operations; and Joe Zimmer will serve as Director of Project Management.

Verse + Hook operates across five practice areas: Strategy, Brand + Creative, Production + Content, Experiential, and Music + Sync. The agency’s sync licensing arm, Soundry, represents a wide range of musicians, including Billboard- and Grammy-winning producers, and positions V+H as one of the few consultancies with a direct pipeline between brand strategy and music creation.

Before Spotify, Norman spent years as a creative director and advertising executive whose client work spanned Dodge, McDonald’s, JBL, Harman Kardon, Bertolli, Popsicle, I Can’t Believe It’s Not Butter, Suave, Tylenol, Listerine, and Zyrtec, among others. That body of work earned recognition at Cannes Lions, the Effie Awards, and the Clio Awards as well as a seat on juries at the Webbys, Shorty Awards, and ADDYs. What distinguishes Norman from most marketing executives, however, isn’t the hardware. It’s the dual identity. Norman is an active producer and songwriter. Music isn’t a reference point for him. It’s the lens.