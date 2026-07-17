nugs Launches $5 Per Month Offer for Live Music Streaming All Summer

PHILADELPHIA (CelebrityAccess) – nugs, the leading platform for live music streaming, today announced its $5 Summer Offer: three months of nugs membership for just $5 per month (regularly $14.99), giving fans access to a packed season of exclusive concert livestreams, on-demand concert videos, and official live recordings.

The offer is available July 13 through August 15 to new and eligible returning subscribers, with the three-month promotional period beginning on the date of subscription.

This summer’s livestream calendar is anchored by some of the biggest touring bands:

Billy Strings — nugs will livestream the entire Billy Strings Summer ’26 tour, from the opening night July 14 in Roanoke, VA, through the August 8 finale in Fishers, IN — every set, every night.

Goose — The Goose BIG MODERN! Tour rolls on as the band heads West; fans can expect livestreams, including August 13 at Cal Coast Credit Union Amphitheater in San Diego, CA, and running through September 2 in Dillon, CO.

Dave Matthews Band — With the band’s summer tour underway — running from the next stop in Gilford, NH, on July 14 through The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington on September 6 — nugs is releasing official audio from nearly every night of the tour, available on demand the day after each show.

Widespread Panic — Fans can tune in to live audio streams from Widespread Panic’s summer run, with select full-concert video premiering on demand exclusively on nugs.

The String Cheese Incident — The Just Keep Spinning Tour is heading to Red Rocks. Fans can watch both nights on nugs including a special three-set Incident on July 18.

Marcus King Band — Marcus King Band re-joins the nugs lineup this summer with a combination of new tour audio, archival concert videos, and more, with additional details to be announced.

FESTIVALS — Festival season is also streaming live on nugs, beginning with the 4848 Festival at Snowshoe Mountain Resort in West Virginia (July 16–18), featuring Greensky Bluegrass, Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country, STS9, and more. Next up is the 54th Annual RockyGrass Festival in Lyons, Colorado (July 24–26), and the AmeriServ Flood City Music Festival in Johnstown, Pennsylvania (July 24–25), featuring The Disco Biscuits, Greensky Bluegrass, Pigeons Playing Ping Pong, and more.

Throughout the Summer, subscribers can also catch performances from Joe Russo’s Almost Dead, Dogs In A Pile, Eggy, Mt. Joy, plus fans can expect new announcements weekly from across the world of live music. In addition, subscribers can stream an extensive catalog of official concert recordings and on-demand performances from some of today’s biggest touring artists. including Metallica, Bruce Springsteen, Jack White, Santana, and more.

“We’re excited to bring back our best monthly plan offer as the summer tour season is in full swing,” said Brad Serling, Founder and CEO of nugs. “Incredible tours and festivals are happening over the next few months, and this offer gives fans an easy way to experience more of them. Whether they’re tuning into livestreams as they happen or revisiting performances on demand, there’s never been a better time to discover everything nugs has to offer.”