Religious Protests Force Sydney’s Divine Playhouse To Close

SYDNEY, AUS (vip-booking) – Sydney arts and live entertainment venue Divine Playhouse has closed and cancelled all scheduled events after protests and complaints from Christian groups triggered a dispute with its landlord.

The LGBTQIA+-focused pop-up venue opened on 8 July at 420 Kent Street in Sydney’s central business district. Around 70 people reportedly gathered outside the venue on its opening night to protest against its branding and programme.

The heritage-listed building was formerly a church but was deconsecrated in the 1930s. It has since operated as a theatre, homeless shelter and school.

Divine Playhouse was initially due to open under the name Unholy Playhouse. However, operators Heaps Gay Events changed the name following criticism from Christian organisations, including Fit for the Kingdom and Prodigal Sons, which argued that the project mocked religious beliefs.

Despite the name change, complaints continued online and further protests were reportedly planned during July.

The day after the venue opened, its landlord issued a notice of breach accusing the operators of insulting and mocking the religious beliefs of Christian Australians. The venue was instructed to cease what the landlord described as “offensive trade” or risk having its lease terminated.

Divine Playhouse subsequently cancelled its opening weekend events and has now suspended all operations while considering legal action.

“Just one week after opening, we have been forced to close the venue and cancel all events while we explore our legal options regarding the future of the space following pre-emptive action taken by our landlord,” Divine Playhouse promoter and Heaps Gay founder Kat Dopper said.

Dopper said the venue had responded to concerns from Christian groups before opening and had made changes in good faith.

“Causing offence was not our intention,” she said. “We heard the concerns shared by the Christian community and in good faith promptly made changes before opening.”

She added that the venue was created to provide a space where artists, performers, audiences and communities could meet through culture and creativity.

The venue had secured a one-year lease and received AUD100,000 in funding from Create NSW. Its planned programme was expected to support more than 1,500 artists, producers, performers, technicians and promoters, with projected investment of more than AUD650,000 in Sydney’s independent arts sector.

A petition calling for Divine Playhouse to remain open argues that organised religious opposition should not determine whether a lawful cultural venue can operate.

City of Sydney Deputy Lord Mayor Jess Miller also raised concerns about the closure and its impact on the local creative sector.

“It’s not my place to decide what is ‘art’ or make moral judgements as to what is or isn’t offensive and to whom,” Miller said. “But I am very sympathetic to those whose livelihoods are directly and seriously affected by this abrupt decision.”

Divine Playhouse said ticket holders would be contacted regarding refunds and possible rescheduled events.