SURJ Sports, Live Nation And Oak View Group Launch Radia In Saudi Arabia

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – SURJ Sports Investment, a PIF company, together with Live Nation and Oak View Group (OVG), today announced the launch of radia, a new joint venture created to support the growth of sports infrastructure across Saudi Arabia through venue management, operations, activations and commercialization.

The joint venture will serve as a strategic platform for SURJ and PIF, combining deep local insight with global expertise to service Saudi Arabia’s growing portfolio of world-class stadiums, arenas and major sports precincts.

radia will become a fully integrated venue services platform, supporting the full lifecycle of sports venues and precincts, from early stage design review and operational planning to development oversight, operations, and commercialization. Through partnerships, digital and data-driven capabilities, enhanced fan experiences, and a focus on sustainable venue solutions, radia will help turn new infrastructure into commercially successful destinations.

radia will be led by Xavier Campbell, who has been appointed Chief Executive Officer of the joint venture. Campbell, a seasoned sports executive, has played a key role in shaping radia’s business model and will lead the company’s market entry and long-term growth strategy.

The launch of radia is in line with PIF’s ongoing commitment to the sports sector, which lies within the tourism, travel and entertainment ecosystem in PIF’s recently announced 2026-2030 strategy. Saudi Arabia’s sports sector is forecast to reach more than $22 billion by 2030.

Danny Townsend, CEO of SURJ Sports Investment, said: “This partnership marks a defining milestone in both PIF and SURJ’s mission to build a future-ready sports sector in Saudi Arabia, one that delivers today while creating a lasting legacy for generations to come. Working alongside two of the world’s most respected industry leaders positions SURJ at the forefront of venue innovation and fan experience. Through this collaboration, we are not only supporting the rapid growth of Saudi Arabia’s sports ecosystem but also future-proofing its infrastructure, expanding access to world-class fan and visitor experiences, and ensuring Saudi Arabia is equipped to deliver unforgettable moments.”

John Reid, Chairman EMEA, Live Nation added: “Live Nation has been working and investing in Saudi Arabia since 2017, and this partnership builds on that long-term commitment. By bringing our expertise in programming venue operations and live events, we’ll help build venues and experiences that work for artists, athletes, audiences and the wider industry.”

Chris Granger, CEO of Oak View Group remarked: “World-class sports and entertainment venues are economic and cultural engines. When done well, they create jobs, attract tourism, and stimulate further development. Perhaps more importantly, they become gathering places where communities celebrate, connect, and create shared memories across generations. We at OVG are proud to partner with SURJ and Live Nation on the radia venture, as together we look to create lasting impact, countless memorable moments, and authentic points of civic and global pride for people across Saudi Arabia.”