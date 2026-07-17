Ashish Hemrajani is founder and CEO of BookMyShow, India’s premier concert promotion company. This is a developing market with opportunity for all. If you want the skinny on touring in India, this is the place!
https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/ashish-hemrajani/id1316200737?i=1000777043580
https://open.spotify.com/episode/0vQPyTQjEaNbYbm6dkIdZw?si=ZIhAKE1QT-Cys5x-po8Cnw
https://www.iheart.com/podcast/1119-the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-30806836/episode/ashish-hemrajani-338977814
https://music.amazon.com/podcasts/9ff4fb19-54d4-41ae-ae7a-8a6f8d3dafa8/episodes/776a6c56-86dc-454d-838d-deeb3f1b5fa2/the-bob-lefsetz-podcast-ashish-hemrajani