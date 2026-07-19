Artist Legacy Group To Represent The Estate Of Raul Malo

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – Artist Legacy Group (ALG) has announced that the company will represent the Estate of Raul Malo, the acclaimed singer, songwriter, and founding frontman of the GRAMMY Award-winning group The Mavericks. ALG will oversee the estate’s intellectual property rights, business interests and archival assets, and secure opportunities for media projects, brand partnerships and consumer products that celebrate his life, music and enduring influence. Balancing preservation with innovation, the company will ensure that Malo’s artistry continues to connect with longtime fans and future generations.

“We are so grateful to the Malo Family for allowing us to be part of this next chapter,” said ALG Founder and CEO Ashley Austin. “Raul had that once-in-a-generation voice, but what made him truly extraordinary was his ability to bridge styles, cultures, and generations. Our role is to protect that legacy while developing authentic, enduring ways to keep his music in conversation with the world.”

Betty Malo, Executrix of the Estate of Raul Malo, added, “When an artist leaves behind a lifetime of music, creativity, and influence, preserving that legacy becomes more than a personal responsibility—it becomes a duty. That’s why I engaged Ashley Austin as our estate manager: to professionally protect Raul’s intellectual property, oversee opportunities that honor his wishes, and ensure that every decision reflects the extraordinary artist and man he was.”