Craig Morgan To Host Veterans Day 5-K To Benefit USO, Operation Finally Home And More

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Long before his success as a Country Music star, Craig Morgan answered a higher calling—serving his country in the United States Army and Army Reserve. Drawing on a lifetime of service, Morgan continues to give back to our military veterans and, before his headlining show at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium on Saturday, November 7, the Grand Ole Opry member will host Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day 5K, supported by Humana, that morning at the Grand Ole Opry House. Registration is open now at veteransday5k.com, and a portion of the proceeds will benefit Opry Trust Fund, Operation Finally Home, the USO, and the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation.

“We celebrate Veterans Day each year to honor the men and women who have served our great nation in the US military. I am inviting you to join me on November 7 to run, honor, and remember our Veterans during this first-ever race and give back to those who have already given us so much.”

Whether you’re chasing a personal best, honoring a loved one who served, or simply looking for a meaningful way to celebrate Veterans Day weekend, this event offers an experience unlike any other. Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day 5k will celebrate the courage, sacrifice, and service of our nation’s veterans while bringing together runners, walkers, active-duty service members, military families, and supporters for an unforgettable morning of community and patriotism. Participants will enjoy a professionally timed 5K, commemorative race swag, a patriotic finish line celebration, and opportunities to support organizations dedicated to serving veterans, active-duty service members, and military families.

EVENT DETAILS:

Event: Craig Morgan’s Veterans Day 5K

Date: Saturday, November 7, 2026

Location: Grand Ole Opry House, 600 Opry Mills Drive, Nashville, Tenn.

Distances: 5K

Beneficiaries: Opry Trust Fund, Operation Finally Home, USO, and the Dickson County Craig Morgan Foundation

Registration: veteransday5k.com

– Exclusive VIP Pre-Race Meet & Greet with Craig Morgan Available, Space Is Limited

Written by Johnny Cummings and Krista Marie and produced by Craig with Phil O’Donnell and Mickey Jack Cones, Craig’s latest release, “Blanket of Stars,” honors the sacrifice and dedication of the men and women who serve our country and reflects Craig’s unique perspective as both an entertainer and servicemember.