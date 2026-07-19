Cutting Edge Group Acquires Brian Tyler’s Film And TV Music Catalog

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) — Cutting Edge Group has acquired the music rights and royalty income from the film and television catalog of award-winning composer Brian Tyler in one of the largest deals ever completed for the work of a single screen composer.

As reported by Music Business Worldwide, the agreement covers more than 60,000 minutes of music written by Tyler, whose scores have accompanied films that have generated more than $21 billion at the global box office over the past two decades. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Tyler’s work includes scores for the Fast & Furious franchise, Iron Man 3, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Thor: The Dark World, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Crazy Rich Asians, the Now You See Me films, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Rambo: Last Blood, and Taylor Sheridan’s Yellowstone universe. He also composed Formula 1’s official theme music.

“Music is how we remember the stories that matter most to us. It’s the invisible thread running through a scene or story that makes it unforgettable, and I’ve spent my career trying to serve those stories as honestly as I can,” Tyler said. “Knowing that these compositions will be in the hands of a team that genuinely understands their value—not just commercially, but creatively and culturally—means everything to me.”

Cutting Edge Group Chief Operating Officer Tara Finegan said Tyler’s catalog represents some of the most recognizable music in modern film and television.

“Brian is a one-of-a-kind composer who has played a pivotal role in shaping some of the most iconic films and TV shows of the 21st century,” Finegan said. “I am extremely grateful and proud that he has trusted us with these world-class compositions and recordings, which are the emotional heartbeat of films and TV shows that span a multitude of genres and styles, and resonate with such a broad range of audiences. That quality and breadth is what makes this catalog so compelling as a long-term investment.”

The acquisition expands Cutting Edge Group’s portfolio of film and television music rights, which now includes more than 400,000 owned and managed works valued at more than $1 billion. Recent additions include partnerships with Warner Bros. Discovery and AMC Studios, as the company continues to build one of the largest media music catalogs in the industry.