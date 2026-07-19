Massachusetts Governor Unveils ‘The Great Divide Act’ To Curb Ticket Resale Prices And Fees

BOSTON (CelebrityAccess) — Massachusetts Gov. Maura Healey is aiming ticket scalping and rising resale costs with a new proposal that would establish some of the toughest consumer protections in the country for concert and sports tickets.

Healey announced legislation titled An Act Relative to Closing the Great Divide between Ticket Prices and Affordability, better known as The Great Divide Act, which seeks to make live events more affordable by capping resale prices, limiting fees, and banning speculative ticket sales. The proposal is expected to be included in the governor’s upcoming supplemental budget package.

Under the proposal, tickets sold on the secondary market could not be resold for more than 110% of their original face value unless an artist or venue specifically authorizes a higher cap. The bill would also limit resale service fees to 10% of the total resale price, prohibit the sale of speculative tickets that the seller does not yet own, and crack down on deceptive ticketing websites. The legislation follows similar reforms recently adopted in Vermont and Maine.

“Far too many Massachusetts residents have experienced the pain of being excited to buy tickets to see their favorite singer or sports team, only to realize that resale prices and fees have driven up the cost to outrageous levels,” Healey said. “Or how about when you do purchase tickets from a reseller, only to get to the venue to realize the seller never actually transfers them to you? Enough is enough. We are taking action to lower ticket resale prices so Massachusetts fans can better afford to see their favorite performer or team.”

Statement from Brian Berry, Executive Director of Ticket Policy Forum:

“We emphatically support banning deceptive speculative tickets and agree with Governor Healey that tickets are more expensive than ever, but her proposal ignores and exempts the illegal Ticketmaster-Live Nation monopoly, which continues to push prices up and is the source of the vast majority of tickets for fans in Massachusetts. Exempting Ticketmaster means prices will continue to rise for most ticket sales in the state since the cap would only apply to resale, which represents a small fraction of overall ticket sales. Exempting Ticketmaster is protection for the illegal monopoly, not fans. Lawmakers should right this wrong immediately and ensure Ticketmaster is included in any new ticketing regulations. Massachusetts’ Attorney General is helping lead the fight to break this monopoly up, and this bill undercuts that critical work. After all the hard work of the Attorney General to help find Live Nation-Ticketmaster guilty of operating an illegal monopoly, this Ticketmaster handout and exemption could put the benefits of a future Live Nation-Ticketmaster break-up at risk for the Massachusetts live event market and fans. There is an easy fix here: remove the Ticketmaster exemption.”

Vermont singer-songwriter Noah Kahan, whose latest album and tour inspired the bill’s name, appeared virtually during the announcement and voiced his support for the measure.

“I heard about what you’re announcing today, and I just wanted to let you know how excited I am about it. The artist community and fans will greatly benefit from limiting ticket scalping and the sales of speculative tickets. I love my fans and want to protect them however I can. Artists alone could not tackle the market manipulation of secondary resellers. So, thank you so much for making this a priority in Massachusetts.”

If approved by lawmakers, the legislation would make Massachusetts one of the strictest states in the nation when it comes to regulating the secondary ticketing market, adding to a growing movement among states looking to address high resale prices and hidden fees.