Myles Erlick Signs JV With Huff Co And ONErpm

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Artist, songwriter, singer, and multi-instrumentalist Myles Erlick has signed a joint venture deal with the Huff Co / ONErpm, marking an exciting new chapter for the rising country artist.

The partnership brings Erlick together with Huff Co Entertainment, the all-encompassing music label founded by brothers Dann and David Huff, and ONErpm, the global music company building the record label of the future through technology, scalable marketing and innovative deal structures.

“Myles Erlick is not only an incredible artist, writer and singer; he also plays every instrument known to exist,” says David Huff of Huff Co. “Myles effortlessly mixes melodic country-pop melodies with an undeniable energy.”

“I’m beyond grateful and excited to join the ONErpm and Huff Co. family,” states Erlick. “Having a team like this believe in me and the music means everything, and I can’t wait for what we’re going to build together.”

With a sound that blends melodic country-pop hooks, undeniable energy, and sharp musicianship, Erlick continues to carve out a lane of his own as both a performer and creator.