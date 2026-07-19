Ralph Lawson And Ministry Of Sound LAunch Dinner Series With Michelin-Starred Chef Brad Carter

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) – This September, Ministry of Sound will launch Last Orders, a one-of-a-kind dining experience transforming its legendary dancefloor into a sensory feast in celebration of the club’s rich 35-year history.

The first edition will take place on Wednesday, the 9th, and Thursday, the 10th of September. Inspired by the club’s anniversary, it sees Michelin-starred chef Brad Carter and renowned DJ Ralph Lawson guiding guests through three decades of house music via a curated five-course menu in the heart of the nightclub.

Beginning in Chicago with an elevated take on the city’s iconic deep-dish pizza, a nod to the birthplace of house music, the menu is a playful journey through the sounds, cities, and late-night food cultures that shaped the genre. Highlights include a deep-dish pizza filled with braised squid and spicy nduja, a New York-inspired lobster and prawn roll that fuses the classic East Coast favourite with Cantonese-style prawn toast, and a refined interpretation of the legendary Berlin lamb kebab, inspired by the city’s after-hours food scene and reimagined as a fine-dining tribute to one of electronic music’s spiritual homes.

As each course unfolds, Ralph Lawson charts the evolution of house music through perfectly timed Chicago, Balearic and UK house tracks, tracing a musical journey from Ministry of Sound’s roots in New York’s legendary venue, Paradise Garage, through to the present day as it marks its 35th anniversary.

Having spent his life pursuing his two passions, cooking and raving, Chef Brad Carter is a self-taught chef who built his reputation doing things differently. Carter is known for his ingredient-led approach to modern British cuisine and his ability to tell stories through food, ultimately earning a Michelin star for his restaurant, Carters of Moseley, in Birmingham, UK.

Carter says: “We will be bringing big energy to this iconic dance floor in the form of a specially curated menu inspired by the greatest cultural scene that shaped me and many others since 1991.”

Equally renowned in his industry, Ralph Lawson is one of the UK’s most respected house DJs. Having spent more than three decades behind the decks himself, Lawson is widely considered a pioneering figure of UK house music, known for his eclectic deep cuts and playful style, blending Chicago house, techno, disco, funk and more.

Lawson says: “We set out to create a menu and soundtrack that worked in perfect harmony while celebrating 35 years of the club’s history. With fond memories of coming to Ministry of Sound as a clubber myself, it’s a real pleasure to return to The Box and tell that story through music.”

Launching with a celebration of Ministry of Sound’s 35th anniversary, Last Orders is a new dining series that will return with future editions, bringing together different chefs, DJs and themes to create original collaborations between music and food.

Tickets are priced at £250 per person and include a five-course tasting menu, cocktail pairings and an intimate post-dinner Ralph Lawson DJ set.