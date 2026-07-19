Rising Country Trio Highway Home Sings With WME For Representation

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Highway Home – the country trio of Stanton Langley, Eamon Owen and Conner Sweeny has signed with talent agency William Morris Endeavor (WME).

“Whether live or in their recorded music, Highway Home’s distinct trio of lead vocalists harmonizing, authentic songwriting, and genuine connection with audiences make them a standout,” said WME’s Doug Neff. “We’re thrilled to welcome them to WME and look forward to creating new opportunities as their momentum accelerates.”

Highway Home is on the fast track to success in the country music genre. With a distinct three-part harmony and ‘90s classic country sound, the trio blends their individual singer-songwriter talents to create hits comparable to country legends like Rascal Flatts and Diamond Rio. The band has already shared stages with Sara Evans, Priscilla Block, and George Birge.

Last month, they signed with Warner Records and released their newest single ‘No More Drinkin’ Songs,” an easy-going, honky-tonk ballad about a love that outlasts any drinkin’ song.