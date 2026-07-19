Springboard Music Conference And Festival Comes To Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, DC (CelebrityAccess) – Springboard Festivals and the DMV Music Alliance are partnering to bring the 24th Springboard Music Conference and Festival to Washington, DC, August 12–15.

The four-day event begins with an opening reception on August 12 at the legendary Bohemian Caverns. The conference continues August 13–14 at the Kellogg Conference Hotel at Gallaudet University, featuring mentoring, education, performance showcases, and networking opportunities for emerging artists.

Springboard has helped launch the careers of a wide range of artists, including GAYLE, the youngest artist to participate in the conference, whose viral hit “ABCDEFU” contributed to a 2023 Grammy nomination for Song of the Year and tours with Taylor Swift and P!nk. The “Springboard Effect” has also helped artists open for OneRepublic and Little Big Town, secure production deals, and land placements in film, television, and radio.

“Our goal has always been to give rising artists the resources, tools, exposure, and industry insight they need to move their careers forward,” says Springboard co-founder Barry Coffing. “We also make sure artists receive personalized, relevant support and the chance to be seen and heard by professionals who can help them grow.”

The “Band Mall” will feature industry professionals in management, booking, public relations, promotion, licensing, music education, production, and distribution. Attendees will have direct access to professionals who have helped launch new artist careers and can bid on exclusive opportunities to work with them. The “Band Mall” will be open to the public on Friday evening, August 14.

The event concludes Saturday, August 15, with a music festival at Bohemian Caverns from 1:00 PM to 9:00 PM, featuring nonstop performances across genres from hip-hop to country.

All proceeds benefit Sustainable Artists and the DMV Music Alliance.