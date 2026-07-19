William Shatner To Make Heavy Metal Debut At Riot Fest With New Band

CHICAGO (CelebrityAccess) — At 95, William Shatner is heading into new territory once again.

The Star Trek icon has been added to the lineup for Riot Fest 2026, where he will make the live debut of his newly formed heavy metal band, The *uckers, on Sept. 20 at Chicago’s Douglass Park. The appearance comes after Riot Fest organizers spent more than a decade trying to convince Shatner to perform at the festival.

Shatner’s backing band features an experienced lineup of rock musicians, including guitarist Marcus Nand, former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Phil Soussan, guitarist Britt Lightning of Vixen, and drummer Fred Aching. The group is expected to perform new metal versions of songs from Shatner’s musical catalog while also previewing material from his upcoming heavy metal album, What the F Is Heavy Metal.

“I’ve always believed that music, like space, is about exploration,” Shatner said in a statement. “Riot Fest is exactly the kind of place where anything can happen. We’re bringing volume, intensity, and a few surprises. With this incredible band behind me, I expect nothing less than lift-off. I can’t wait to share this experience with the fans.”

Riot Fest founder Mike “Riot Mike” Petryshyn said landing Shatner has been a long-running goal for the festival.

“After years of persistently—and perhaps annoyingly—writing letters to William Shatner about performing at Riot Fest, it appears that he was finally compelled,” Petryshyn said. “I, for one, cannot wait to see Shatner get heavy.”

As expected, Shatner also had some fun with the announcement by releasing an over-the-top performance rider that included requests ranging from a DeLorean golf cart and fire breathers to a dressing room dubbed “Shatner’s Shag Shack,” along with several tongue-in-cheek requests aimed at the city of Chicago.

Shatner joins a Riot Fest lineup that includes Tool, Twenty One Pilots, Pierce the Veil, Alanis Morissette, Iggy Pop, Morrissey, Pixies, Rise Against, Patti Smith, Nas, Bad Religion, Taking Back Sunday and more.