Bad Bunny Concert In Milan Canceled After Hailstorm Forces Mass Evacuation

MILAN, Italy (CelebrityAccess) — Bad Bunny’s sold-out concert in Milan came to an abrupt end Saturday night after a powerful thunderstorm unleashed heavy rain, strong winds and large hail, forcing the evacuation of approximately 80,000 fans from the outdoor venue.

The Puerto Rican superstar had performed only a handful of songs at Ippodromo Snai La Maura when severe weather swept through the area. Organizers initially paused the show in hopes the storm would pass, but worsening conditions led officials to cancel the concert and evacuate the venue for safety.

Live Nation Italy confirmed Sunday that the concert will not be rescheduled and that all ticket holders will receive a full refund, including service fees.

“Due to adverse weather conditions, including thunderstorms and hail, Bad Bunny’s concert scheduled for July 18 at the Snai La Maura Hippodrome in Milan was interrupted and the area was safely evacuated,” the promoter said in a statement. “The safety of everyone in attendance is always our highest priority.”

Italian media reported that several concertgoers were treated by emergency medical personnel after being struck by large hailstones, with some suffering head injuries. Firefighters and emergency crews assisted with the evacuation as the storm intensified.

The canceled performance was the second and final Milan stop on Bad Bunny’s **Debí Tirar Más Fotos World Tour** and his only scheduled appearance in Italy this year. Despite efforts to find an alternate date, Live Nation said the show could not be rescheduled. All ticket purchasers will automatically receive refunds.