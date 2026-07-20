Centricity Music Elevates Matt Ewald to Head of A&R

FRANKLIN, TN (CelebrityAccess) – The No. 1 Billboard Top Christian Albums Imprint for three consecutive years, Centricity Music has elevated Matt Ewald to head of A&R. The move expands Ewald’s leadership role within the Franklin, Tennessee-based independent Christian music company as it continues to build its artist roster and creative infrastructure.

Ewald joined Centricity in 2016 and serves as Vice President of A&R. In his expanded role, he will oversee the company’s A&R strategy, including artist discovery, signing, development, song selection, repertoire direction and long-term creative planning while simultaneously working closely with Centricity’s label, publishing, marketing and executive teams.

“Matt has been a trusted creative voice and steady advocate for Centricity’s artists and writers,” says Caren Seidle, CEO of Centricity Music. “He understands the heart of our mission, the importance of long-term artist development and the responsibility we carry in offering music that encourages and inspires people. His role in A&R reflects both the leadership he has already demonstrated and the vision he brings for shaping the future of our roster.”

After nearly a decade serving artists in Centricity Music’s A&R department, Ewald has helped build the musical foundation for Centricity artists, including Katy Nichole, Chris Renzema, Brandon Heath and many others. He is also a member of both the Gospel Music Association and The Recording Academy.

Ewald succeeds outgoing President of A&R John Mays in leading the A&R department.

“There was so much to learn from Matt during my decade of working alongside him,” says Mays. “How to be a better A&R person, sure, but also how to be a better man. Centricity is fortunate to move into the future with Matt heading up the A&R team and contributing more involved leadership to the company’s mission, vision and direction.”

Ewald takes the A&R reins as Centricity continues its investment in executive leadership and artist-first development. The company, which provides label and publishing services, is an independent faith-centered record label that has built a reputation for long-term artist development, relationship-driven support and a mission to enable its artists to create life-changing experiences for the world.