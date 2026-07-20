Elon Musk’s X And Major Music Publishers End Copyright Legal Battle

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) — Elon Musk’s X Corp. and a coalition of major music publishers have agreed to end their long-running copyright dispute, with both sides jointly dismissing their lawsuits in federal courts in Tennessee and Texas.

According to Reuters, court filings submitted on July 16 ask the courts to dismiss the publishers’ copyright infringement lawsuit and X’s antitrust countersuit with prejudice, meaning neither case can be refiled. The filings do not disclose whether the parties reached a financial settlement or licensing agreement, and neither side has commented publicly.

The legal battle began in June 2023, when the National Music Publishers’ Association (NMPA), representing 17 music publishers including Universal Music Publishing Group, Sony Music Publishing, Warner Chappell Music, Concord Music Publishing, BMG Rights Management, Kobalt Music Publishing and others, sued X in federal court in Nashville. The publishers alleged the social media platform knowingly allowed users to upload and share thousands of copyrighted songs without obtaining licenses, seeking more than $250 million in damages.

In 2024, U.S. District Judge Aleta A. Trauger dismissed most of the publishers’ claims, including direct and vicarious copyright infringement, but allowed a contributory infringement claim to proceed. X later filed a separate lawsuit in Texas accusing the publishers of conspiring to force the company into blanket licensing deals at inflated rates rather than negotiating individually.

With both lawsuits now dismissed, the dispute comes to an end after more than three years of litigation. However, because the dismissal filings contain no details, it remains unclear whether the resolution includes a licensing agreement, financial payment, or other confidential terms.