Goldenvoice Unveils Lineup For Inaugural Ocean Way Festival In Santa Monica

SANTA MONICA, CA (CelebrityAccess) — Goldenvoice is bringing live music back to the California coast with the launch of Ocean Way Festival, a new two-day event set for September 26-27 on the Santa Monica Beach.

The inaugural festival will be headlined by The Killers and Olivia Dean, with a lineup that also includes Jack White, Khruangbin, Sublime, Alvvays, Hiatus Kaiyote, Durand Jones & The Indications, SG Lewis, 54 Ultra, BLOND:ISH, Carlita, Coco & Breezy, Austin Millz, DJ Harvey, Good Neighbours, Heidi Lawden, Hot Chip (DJ Set), Nala, Poolside (DJ Set), Vandelux (DJ Set) and EREZ.

Produced by Goldenvoice in partnership with the City of Santa Monica, Ocean Way Festival will be the first major music festival staged on the city’s beach. Organizers say the event will celebrate Southern California’s beach culture with live music, food, wellness, design and sustainability programming. The festival grounds will stretch between the Santa Monica Pier and Bay Street and feature two stages overlooking the Pacific Ocean.

The festival takes its name from Ocean Way Recording Studios, founded by legendary recording engineer Allen Sides in Santa Monica in 1972, paying tribute to the city’s deep roots in music history.

Registration for ticket access is open now at OceanWayFestival.com. A Santa Monica resident presale begins Wednesday, July 22, at 11 a.m. PT, followed by the general on-sale Thursday, July 23, at 11 a.m. PT.