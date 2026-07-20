Joan Of Arc Music Signs Singer/Songwriter Evan Bartels To Joan Of Arc Records

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – Joan of Arc Music signs acclaimed singer-songwriter Evan Bartels to Joan of Arc Records. The Nebraska-born, Nashville-based artist releases his self-penned debut song, “Thunder,” on August 14.

Known for his powerful baritone and human storytelling, Bartels has earned widespread respect for songs that explore faith, longing, redemption, and the lives of everyday people with honesty and compassion. Raised in the town of Tobias, Nebraska, he has built a devoted following through an authentic songwriting style that blends Americana, Folk, and Country influences.

“The minute I heard Evan Bartels perform, I felt every lyric he sang, and I wanted to join his journey,” explains Cindy Mabe, Founder and CEO of Joan of Arc Music. “He is such a needed artist. He paints portraits of yearning for something more, deep-rooted in American rural grit, and his lyrics connect to the spirit of the journey of being a human. I am so proud to welcome him to the Joan of Arc Music family, and I can’t wait to see the impact he will continue to make with his music.”

“Cindy Mabe is a champion of songs and stories,” shares Bartels. “With her guidance along with the entire Joan of Arc Music team, I truly am standing among giants that I’m inspired by and immensely grateful to work with. I believe to have a lasting and impactful career in this business one of the most important things is being in the right place at the right time. There is no better time than now and there is no better place than Joan of Arc Music.”

“Thunder” marks the beginning of a new creative chapter for Bartels, who is working with producer Ryan Hewitt (Lumineers, Avett Brothers). He is currently in the studio working on his new album, which will be released next year.