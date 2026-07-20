John Berry Announces Dates For Historical 30th Annual ‘Christmas with John Berry’ Tour

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – GRAMMY & EMMY award-winning singer/songwriter John Berry is excited to announce the first dates for his “Christmas With John Berry” 30th Anniversary Tour. With thirteen shows set and more to come, the tour will kick off on November 27 in Sugar Hill, Georgia, and continue through the holiday season. Berry takes pride in offering a fresh new show each year while always including popular classics like “Little Drummer Boy,” “O Come All Ye Faithful,” “Let It Snow,” “Mary Did You Know,” and his timeless hit, “O Holy Night.”

“Thirty years have passed, and I never could have imagined what an incredible blessing it would be to share my music while celebrating the birth of Christ,” Berry says. “Robin and I are deeply grateful to see so many familiar faces return year after year with family and friends to celebrate the joy of the Christmas season together. Sharing this special tradition with all of you is a true gift, and I am forever thankful for your love and continued support.”

Each performance is a two-part show that begins with many of his biggest hits before Berry returns after intermission to a beautifully decorated, festive stage to perform fan-favorite Christmas classics while sharing treasured holiday memories. This year also marks the 30th anniversary of Berry’s hit single “She’s Taken A Shine” and the 30th anniversary of his debut on the Grand Ole Opry.

“Christmas With John Berry” 30th Anniversary Tour Schedule:

NOV 27 – The Eagle Theater / Sugar Hill, Ga.

NOV 28 – Pickens County Performing Arts Center / Liberty, S.C.

NOV 29 – South Jackson Performing Arts Center / Tullahoma, TN

DEC 03 – The Performing Arts Center of Wisconsin Rapids / Wisconsin Rapids, Wis.

DEC 05 – Historic Holmes Theatre / Detroit Lakes, Minn.

DEC 11 – Alpena Events Complex / Alpena, Mich.

DEC 12 – Hastings Performing Arts Center / Hastings, Mich.

DEC 13 – Dogwood Center for the Performing Arts / Fremont, Mich.

DEC 15 – Majestic Theatre / Chillicothe, Ohio

DEC 16 – Rockmart Theatre / Rockmart, Ga.

DEC 17 – The Classic Center/ Athens, Ga.

DEC 19 – The Piedmont Grand Opera House / Macon, Ga.

DEC 20 – Harkin Hall / Madison, Tenn.