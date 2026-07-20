Merlin Secures Judgment Against Triller For Unpaid Licensing Fees

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — Merlin has won a more than $3.2 million default judgment against Triller Group Inc. after a federal court ruled the social video platform failed to pay licensing fees owed under a music licensing agreement.

The judgment, entered July 9 by the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, awards Merlin $2.55 million in damages, $667,636.36 in pre-judgment interest, $717.05 in costs, plus post-judgment interest, bringing the total award to more than $3.2 million.

Merlin, whose full legal name is Music and Entertainment Rights Licensing Independent Network Limited, filed suit against Triller in March 2025, alleging the company breached a 2020 licensing agreement covering Merlin’s independent label members. The organization claimed the agreement included a “most favored nation” provision requiring Triller to match more favorable licensing terms it later offered to another music company. According to the complaint, Merlin learned of those higher rates through separate litigation involving Triller and Sony Music Entertainment.

Judge Jeannette A. Vargas granted Merlin’s motion for default judgment after Triller failed to oppose the motion. The clerk entered the final judgment on July 9, officially closing the case.

The ruling adds to Triller’s ongoing financial and legal challenges. The company has faced multiple lawsuits over unpaid music licensing obligations, while SEC filings show it has recorded roughly $30 million in liabilities related to unpaid music licenses owed to record labels, publishers and performing rights organizations.