Suno Brings AI Song Creation Directly To iMessage

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) — AI music platform Suno has rolled out a new feature that lets iPhone users create and send original songs without ever leaving Apple’s Messages app.

The new iMessage Keyboard Integration, released this week, adds Suno as an iMessage app extension. Users can tap the + button in Messages, launch Suno, record a voice memo or type lyrics, choose a musical style, and generate a song that can be sent directly within a conversation. Recipients can listen to the song inside iMessage and even reply with an AI-generated song of their own.

According to Suno, the feature is available to iOS users running the latest version of the app. The update is designed to make songwriting more conversational, allowing users to turn text messages into musical exchanges without switching between apps.

The iMessage integration follows several recent product updates from Suno, including improved lyric-writing tools, enhanced stem separation, and new ways to import content directly from Apple’s Notes and Voice Memos apps. Earlier this year, the company also introduced its v5.5 AI music model, which added personalized Voices, Custom Models, and My Taste features aimed at giving creators more control over their music.

The latest feature underscores Suno’s continued push to make AI music creation more accessible as competition intensifies among generative music platforms and as the company continues developing licensed AI music models in partnership with the music industry.