The Canadian Country Music Association Unveils Nominees For 2026 CCMA Awards

TORONTO, ON (CelebrityAccess) – The Canadian Country Music Association (CCMA) is thrilled to reveal the official nominees for the 2026 CCMA Awards, taking place at SaskTel Centre in Saskatoon, SK on September 19. This year’s CCMA Award nominees include 192 artists and industry professionals, with 71 earning their first-ever nomination. Available exclusively on CTV and streaming on Crave through the live CTV channel, the 2026 CCMA Awards bring the artistry, identity, and creative spirit of Canadian country music to a national stage for one unforgettable night.

Topping this year’s nominations with seven nods each are Josh Ross (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Video of the Year), Cameron Whitcomb (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN), while James Barker Band (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Group or Duo of the Year, Single of the Year), Thelma & James (Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Group or Duo of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre, Video of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN), and Tenille Townes (Female Artist of the Year, Single of the Year, Alternative Country Album of the Year presented by National Music Centre, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN) each earn five.

Celebrating four nominations is Owen Riegling (Entertainer of the Year, Ford F-150 Album of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Male Artist of the Year), with first time nominee Morgan Griffiths (Fans’ Choice, Breakthrough Artist or Group of the Year presented by FACTOR, Single of the Year), Nate Haller (Single of the Year, Musical Collaboration of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN), Brett Kissel (Entertainer of the Year, Fans’ Choice, Video of the Year), and Meghan Patrick (Female Artist of the Year, Songwriter(s) of the Year presented by SOCAN, Video of the Year) boasting three apiece.

Now in its second year, the Francophone Artist of the Year presented by Spotify category will be awarded to a Francophone act (solo, duo, or group) that has demonstrated exceptional achievements within the current eligibility period. This year’s nominees are Francis Degrandpré, Fred Dionne, Gab Forest, Vince Lemire, and Laurence St-Martin.

Country Music Week 2026 kicks off in Saskatoon on Wednesday, September 16, offering fans the unique opportunity to celebrate the magic of country music and the genre’s brightest homegrown stars, all culminating with the 2026 CCMA Awards on September 19, featuring previously announced performances from Dean Brody, James Barker Band, The Reklaws, Owen Riegling, and homegrown Saskatchewan stars including Weyburn’s Tenille Arts, Shaunavon’s Hunter Brothers, Hudson Bay’s Kalsey Kulyk, and Rocanville’s Jess Moskaluke, with more exciting announcements to come.

Click Here For The Full List Of The 2026 CCMA Award Nominees