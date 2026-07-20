Third Side Music And Sofi Tukker Launch Animal Talk Publishing

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Independent music publishing powerhouse Third Side Music (TSM) has joined forces with two-time Grammy-nominated, platinum-selling electronic music duo SOFI TUKKER (a.k.a. Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern) in a new publishing joint venture with the artists’ company, Animal Talk.

Through the partnership, TSM will empower Animal Talk’s cutting-edge roster with its best-in-class global administration, rights management, synchronization, and creative services.

TSM has also extended its exclusive worldwide publishing administration deal with SOFI TUKKER, marking the next chapter in their long, hugely successful relationship. Since first signing them in 2017, TSM has played an integral role in fostering their career, maximizing exposure, and developing creative opportunities.

“Sophie and Tucker have been at the heart of TSM for a decade now and truly feel like family. They consistently define what it means to be a career artist by valuing longevity and uncompromising creative expression. Establishing Animal Talk Publishing together and simultaneously extending our global deal is both the start and continuation of an extremely special relationship that will only continue to build,” says TSM’s EVP of A&R, Brontë Jane.

“It is rare in the music industry to work with the same team for 10+ years, but it’s undeniable when a team is consistently as amazing as Third Side has been for us. Sync has been such a huge part of our story. We are so grateful for how far our music has traveled around the world because of all the work Third Side has done. We are very proud to pay it forward by bringing other artists into the Third Side family, with our new joint venture “Animal Talk,” says SOFI TUKKER.

SOFI TUKKER have amassed billions of streams and engage an audience of over 7.5 million monthly listeners on Spotify alone. The diverse catalog includes the studio albums Treehouse, WET TENNIS, BREAD, and butter. The recent single “Cook” by SOFI TUKKER and J Balvin reached No. 20 on Billboard’s Hot Dance/Electronic Songs chart and has over 13.2 million streams. Most recently, SOFI TUKKER’s single “Pick Up the Phone” reached No. 6 on Beatport’s Top 100 Tech House Chart.