Twenty One Pilots Announce Live Album And Watch Party For Concert Film

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following a #4 domestic box office debut earlier this year, GRAMMY-winning rock sensations Twenty One Pilots are giving fans another chance to experience the IMAX concert film, Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, starting August 8, powered by Kiswe, a global leader in streaming technology and services. To celebrate the film’s launch, the band will also be hosting an online watch party on August 8, featuring a Q&A with Tyler and Josh after the screening. Tickets are available now. Along with the release, the band has announced an accompanying live concert album, More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City), out August 7 on DSPs.
The film and live album were captured during a career-defining Mexico City show, where they performed to 65,000 die-hard fans at a sold-out stadium during The Clancy World Tour in 2025. Despite a limited release across only 833 theaters domestically, the film was met with massive demand, coming in at #4 at the domestic box office.
Twenty One Pilots are giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate the film’s launch with an official watch party on August 8. Along with a post-premiere Q&A with Tyler and Josh, the viewing event allows fans from around the world to watch the film simultaneously and take part in interactive engagement features, including live chat. Following the watch party, the film will be available for on-demand purchase until August 22.
The accompanying live album will be available on August 7 and features recordings from the Mexico City performance. More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City) is available for pre-order now in several limited-edition formats: a Digipak CD, a 2LP red vinyl in a gatefold jacket, and a Deluxe Photo Book Edition 2LP. The Deluxe Edition is a hardcover photobook complete with oversized accordion-fold pages with live photography and artwork, along with a collection of oversized prints. See tracklist below – for more information and to pre-order the record, visit store.twentyonepilots.com.
This comes on the heels of a massive couple of years for Twenty One Pilots. In 2025, they released their latest album, Breach, which debuted on #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 200k units in its first week alone, marking the biggest rock debut of the decade and the biggest week in vinyl sales for a rock record since tracking began in 1991. They also traveled the world performing over 100 headline shows across Europe, Australia, South America, and North America. The band sold out stadiums around the globe, including the biggest show of their career in Mexico City and their upcoming All Points East performance, which will host 45,000 fans.
Currently, Twenty One Pilots are on the road for a major international festival headlining run that also includes three US dates at Oceans Calling, Shaky Knees, and Austin City Limits. See full routing below.
More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City) Tracklist
1. Overcompensate
2. Holding On To You
3. Car Radio
4. Tear In My Heart
5. Shy Away
6. Heathens
7. Next Semester
8. Routines In The Night
9. The Line
10. Mulberry Street
11. Navigating
12. Nico And The Niners
13. Heavydirtysoul
14. Guns For Hands
15. Lavish
16. Ride
17. Paladin Strait
18. Jumpsuit
19. Midwest Indigo
20. Stressed Out
21. Trees
Twenty One Pilots Live
Europe
Jun 19–21 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival
Jun 19–21 — Scheeßel, DE — Hurricane Festival
Jun 19–21 — Neuhausen ob Eck, DE — Southside Festival
Jun 25–28 — St. Gallen, CH — OpenAir St. Gallen
Jun 26–28 — Lido di Camaiore, IT — La Prima Estate Festival
Jul 2–5 — Werchter, BE — Rock Werchter Festival
Jul 3–5 — Arras, FR — Main Square Festival
Jul 8–11 — Madrid, ES — Mad Cool Festival
Jul 9–11 — Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo, PT — NOS Alive
Jul 15–18 — Ostrava, CZ — Colours of Ostrava
Jul 16–19 — Bonțida, RO — Electric Castle Festival
Jul 21 — Nyon, CH — Paléo Festival
Aug 11–15 — Budapest, HU — Sziget Festival
Aug 14 — Poznań, PL — Bittersweet Festival
Aug 22 — St. Pölten, AT — FM4 Frequency Festival
Aug 30 — London, UK — All Points East Festival
North and South America
Jul 31 — Montreal, QC — Osheaga
Sep 11 — Cavendish, PE — Sommo Festival
Sep 13 — Rio de Janeiro, BR — Rock in Rio
Sep 19 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival
Sep 26 — Ocean City, MD — Oceans Calling
Oct 4 and Oct 11 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits
Oct 17 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium
Nov 21 — Mexico City, MX — Corona Capital