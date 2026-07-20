Twenty One Pilots Announce Live Album And Watch Party For Concert Film

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Following a #4 domestic box office debut earlier this year, GRAMMY-winning rock sensations Twenty One Pilots are giving fans another chance to experience the IMAX concert film, Twenty One Pilots: More Than We Ever Imagined, starting August 8, powered by Kiswe, a global leader in streaming technology and services. To celebrate the film’s launch, the band will also be hosting an online watch party on August 8, featuring a Q&A with Tyler and Josh after the screening. Tickets are available now. Along with the release, the band has announced an accompanying live concert album, More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City), out August 7 on DSPs.

The film and live album were captured during a career-defining Mexico City show, where they performed to 65,000 die-hard fans at a sold-out stadium during The Clancy World Tour in 2025. Despite a limited release across only 833 theaters domestically, the film was met with massive demand, coming in at #4 at the domestic box office.

Twenty One Pilots are giving fans a unique opportunity to celebrate the film’s launch with an official watch party on August 8. Along with a post-premiere Q&A with Tyler and Josh, the viewing event allows fans from around the world to watch the film simultaneously and take part in interactive engagement features, including live chat. Following the watch party, the film will be available for on-demand purchase until August 22.

The accompanying live album will be available on August 7 and features recordings from the Mexico City performance. More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City) is available for pre-order now in several limited-edition formats: a Digipak CD, a 2LP red vinyl in a gatefold jacket, and a Deluxe Photo Book Edition 2LP. The Deluxe Edition is a hardcover photobook complete with oversized accordion-fold pages with live photography and artwork, along with a collection of oversized prints. See tracklist below – for more information and to pre-order the record, visit store.twentyonepilots.com.

This comes on the heels of a massive couple of years for Twenty One Pilots. In 2025, they released their latest album, Breach, which debuted on #1 on the Billboard 200 with over 200k units in its first week alone, marking the biggest rock debut of the decade and the biggest week in vinyl sales for a rock record since tracking began in 1991. They also traveled the world performing over 100 headline shows across Europe, Australia, South America, and North America. The band sold out stadiums around the globe, including the biggest show of their career in Mexico City and their upcoming All Points East performance, which will host 45,000 fans.

Currently, Twenty One Pilots are on the road for a major international festival headlining run that also includes three US dates at Oceans Calling, Shaky Knees, and Austin City Limits. See full routing below.

More Than We Ever Imagined (Live in Mexico City) Tracklist

1. Overcompensate

2. Holding On To You

3. Car Radio

4. Tear In My Heart

5. Shy Away

6. Heathens

7. Next Semester

8. Routines In The Night

9. The Line

10. Mulberry Street

11. Navigating

12. Nico And The Niners

13. Heavydirtysoul

14. Guns For Hands

15. Lavish

16. Ride

17. Paladin Strait

18. Jumpsuit

19. Midwest Indigo

20. Stressed Out

21. Trees

Twenty One Pilots Live

Europe

Jun 19–21 — Landgraaf, NL — Pinkpop Festival

Jun 19–21 — Scheeßel, DE — Hurricane Festival

Jun 19–21 — Neuhausen ob Eck, DE — Southside Festival

Jun 25–28 — St. Gallen, CH — OpenAir St. Gallen

Jun 26–28 — Lido di Camaiore, IT — La Prima Estate Festival

Jul 2–5 — Werchter, BE — Rock Werchter Festival

Jul 3–5 — Arras, FR — Main Square Festival

Jul 8–11 — Madrid, ES — Mad Cool Festival

Jul 9–11 — Cruz Quebrada-Dafundo, PT — NOS Alive

Jul 15–18 — Ostrava, CZ — Colours of Ostrava

Jul 16–19 — Bonțida, RO — Electric Castle Festival

Jul 21 — Nyon, CH — Paléo Festival

Aug 11–15 — Budapest, HU — Sziget Festival

Aug 14 — Poznań, PL — Bittersweet Festival

Aug 22 — St. Pölten, AT — FM4 Frequency Festival

Aug 30 — London, UK — All Points East Festival

North and South America

Jul 31 — Montreal, QC — Osheaga

Sep 11 — Cavendish, PE — Sommo Festival

Sep 13 — Rio de Janeiro, BR — Rock in Rio

Sep 19 — Atlanta, GA — Shaky Knees Festival

Sep 26 — Ocean City, MD — Oceans Calling

Oct 4 and Oct 11 — Austin, TX — Austin City Limits

Oct 17 — Columbus, OH — Ohio Stadium

Nov 21 — Mexico City, MX — Corona Capital