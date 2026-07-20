Union Rock Founder Tore Narverud Dies Aged 69

NORWAY (vip-booking) – Tore Narverud, the founder and driving force behind concert promoter Union Rock in Drammen, Norway, has died at the age of 69.

Union Rock promotes concerts and other live events at the Union Scene cultural venue in Drammen. The organisation announced Narverud’s death in a statement, describing him as “the heart” of the organisation and highlighting his central role in establishing and developing its activities.

Narverud led the launch of Union Rock and Scene in 1995 and remained closely involved with the project throughout its development. Over the years, he worked as a producer, manager and technician, as well as serving as the organisation’s principal driving force.

Union Rock later became closely associated with the wider Union Scene cultural centre, which also houses cultural education and theatre activities. Speaking in connection with Union Rock’s 20th anniversary in 2015, Narverud said the founders had recognised the potential for a broader cultural venue from the beginning, although they had not expected it to develop on such a scale.

Norwegian artist manager Eivind Brydøy, who represents Kaizers Orchestra, said Narverud was the kind of figure whose contribution is rarely celebrated enough by the music industry.

“Tore Narverud was the kind of figure the music industry rarely celebrates enough — a person who was instrumental in building the room as well as getting new bands onto the stage,” Brydøy said.

“He helped turn Union Scene from an empty warehouse into one of Drammen’s cultural anchors and quietly shaped a generation of Norwegian musicians. For decades, he kept the Working Class Hero festival and rock club Union Rock alive through dedication and an open door for young talent.

“Drammen’s music culture owes him far more than most people realised, and he will be deeply missed.”

In addition to his work with Union Rock, Narverud operated a record shop, served as chairman of Drammen Jazzforum, worked as a piano tuner and performed with the local band Frosth.

He was regarded as a central figure in Drammen’s music and cultural community.

“Thank you for giving us a home. We will miss you more than words can say,” Union Rock said in its tribute.