Aaron Lewis Scores No. 1 iTunes Country Album

On iTunes, multi-platinum artist and STAIND frontman Aaron Lewis currently has the best-selling country album in America, with Give My Country Back holding the No. 1 spot on the Country Albums Chart following its Friday release. The album also climbed to No. 6 on the iTunes All Genres Albums Chart. Lewis’ sixth solo studio album is available now via Big Machine Label Group.

The strong chart action underscores the continued connection Lewis has built with fans throughout his career, as Give My Country Back delivers the unapologetic honesty and hard-earned perspective that have become his trademark. Across ten tracks, the album explores themes of accountability, resilience, faith, patriotism, and personal growth while pairing gritty throwback country textures with Lewis’ unmistakable vocal intensity.

Produced by Sol Philcox-Littlefield, the album blends rough-hewn honky-tonk roots with modern country muscle, creating a project that feels both deeply personal and defiantly bold. Lewis co-wrote five songs on the record alongside longtime collaborators Jeffrey Steele and Bobby Pinson, while additional contributions from Casey Bethard, Travis Meadows and others helped shape the album’s reflective yet fiery spirit.

Since launching his solo country career, Lewis has earned two No. 1 Billboard Country Album debuts with Town Line and Sinner, released the Platinum-certified collaboration “Country Boy” featuring George Jones and Charlie Daniels, and scored a Gold-certified No. 1 hit with 2021’s “Am I The Only One.” His catalog has now surpassed 5.7 billion career streams worldwide.

At 54 years old, Lewis says Give My Country Back reflects a season of change and renewed focus in his life, both personally and creatively.

“This is the perfect record for where I’m at right now,” Lewis explains. “As you get older, you start realizing your time is coming to a close. I wasn’t living as cleanly as possible, so I quit drinking. I quit smoking cigarettes. I’ve done some kickboxing. I’m on a healthier routine, and I want to get better before I can’t. The realization that life is more than half over will get you to change, if you allow it. That’s where I’m at.

“My music is my life. Every one of those songs,” Lewis says. “If you listen to it all, you’ll probably know me better than I know myself.”

Lewis is currently on the road on his 2026 American Tour with his band, The Stateliners.

Give My Country Back Track Listing:

1. The Door

2. Bad Thing To Be Good At

3. Too High For This

4. List Of Things To Quit

5. Give My Country Back

6. People I’ve Known

7. Let Go Like The Rain

8. A Showman’s Life

9. Keeping Up With The Jonesin’

10. Duct Tape And Bailin’ Wire