Academy Of Country Music Announces Andy Schuon As New CEO

NASHVILLE (CelebrityAccess) – The Academy of Country Music® announced today that Andy Schuon has been selected as the new Chief Executive Officer of the Academy of Country Music.

Schuon is one of the entertainment industry’s most influential media and music executives, with a career spanning more than four decades defined by a passion for disruption, innovation, and connecting artists with audiences. A pioneering leader who has consistently anticipated what’s next in music, media, and technology, Schuon has held senior leadership roles at MTV, VH1, Warner Bros. Records, Universal Music Group, Ticketmaster, and CBS Radio, while launching groundbreaking platforms and networks including MTV2, Farmclub.com, Pressplay, and REVOLT TV. Throughout his career, he has transformed the way fans discover, experience, and engage with music, building a reputation as a visionary executive who drives growth by embracing change and redefining the entertainment landscape.

“The most rewarding moments of my career have come from building for the future and embracing innovation while honoring the artists and creative communities that make music so powerful. Throughout every chapter, from radio and television to streaming, digital media and the music business, the constant has been the transformative power of music to bring people together,” said Schuon.

Schuon continues, “The Academy of Country Music has long set the standard for recognizing excellence while championing the evolution of Country Music. The organization has a remarkable legacy of celebrating the artists, songwriters, and industry professionals who define Country Music. As the genre continues to reach new audiences around the world, I see an extraordinary opportunity to strengthen the Academy’s impact, deepen engagement with our members, artists, partners, and fans, while ensuring the organization continues to lead the industry through its next era of growth and innovation and help shape an even brighter future for Country Music.”

“Andy Schuon’s remarkable career reflects a lifelong commitment to innovation, creativity, and serving artists. The ACM Board of Directors is excited to partner with Andy as we continue to strengthen the Academy’s impact, expand its reach, and create even greater value for our members and the Country Music community,” said Cris Lacy, Chair of the ACM Board of Directors.

This appointment follows a comprehensive, nationwide search overseen by a committee formed by the Academy of Country Music in collaboration with independent search firm ZRG Partners. Schuon’s first day as CEO of the Academy of Country Music will be September 1, 2026. He will be based out of the Academy’s Nashville, TN headquarters. Former ACM CEO Damon Whiteside will continue to serve as CEO Emeritus for the remainder of 2026, working toward a smooth transition and the future success of the Academy of Country Music.