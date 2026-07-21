Believe Music Publishing Enters Partnership With Jack Russell Music

LONDON (CelebrityAccess) – Believe Music Publishing, part of global artist development company Believe, has agreed a long-term partnership with Jack Russell Music.

The new partnership will see Believe Music Publishing administering the Jack Russell Music catalogue, as well as providing its world-class sync services and creative development to the company’s existing and new writers.

Founded by Clare Ram in 2007, Jack Russell Music is an independent music publishing company. Artists and writers on its roster include Vybz Kartel, Sly Dunbar, Brooklyn Funk Essentials, Michael Oliviere and many other renowned producers in the reggae and dancehall market, as well as other artists across genres such as rock, folk, world music and pop.

Jack Russell Music’s most sampled works include 20th Century Steel Band’s Heaven And Hell Is On Earth, which has been sampled 93 times since its 1975 release. It features on Jennifer Lopez’s Jenny From The Block, Gwen Stefani’s Hollaback Girl, and tracks from Black Eyed Peas, Mos Def, Grandmaster Flash and others.

Meanwhile, Pon De Floor by Major Lazer feat. Vybz Kartel was sampled in Beyoncé’s Run The World (Girls) as well as tracks by Trey Songz, Snoop Lion and more.

Jack Russell Music published the 2025 John Lewis Christmas ad song, Where Love Lives. The Alison Limerick ‘90s dance anthem was written by Lars ‘Lati’ Kronlund, who went on to form Brooklyn Funk Essentials.

Most recently, soca icon Denise “Saucy” Belfon saw Drake sample her hit Work (Put Yuh Back In It) on his new album Maid Of Honour; Vybz Kartel is a featured artist on Chris Brown’s album Brown, appearing on the track F#ck N Party; and Mavado’s When U Feel Lonely was mashed-up with Ryan Leslie’s Addiction by djcassuk to create the viral smash addicted to you, which was released mid June and has already topped 1 million streams on Spotify alone.

Other recent releases featuring works from the Jack Russell Music catalogue include Cutty Ranks’ Black List, Protoje’s The Art Of Acceptance, Protoje & Jesse Royal’s Something I Said, Vincent Davies’ Vindication, and Hector Lewis’ Cosmic Roots.

Jack Russell Music works also appeared on several Grammy-nominated and award-winning releases this year, including: Lila Iké’s Treasure Self Love, Vybz Kartel’s Heart & Soul and Viking, Keznamdi’s Blxxd & Fyah, Mortimer’s From Within, and Masicka’s Her Name Is Love.

Jack Russell Music’s Clare Ram said: “This partnership strengthens our company’s ability to ensure its catalogue is accurately represented and efficiently administered worldwide while we continue to expand our roster, grow our catalogue and uncover more opportunities for our songwriters through creative development.”

Believe Music Publishing’s VP of Publishing Peter McCamley said: “Reggae and dancehall have always punched above their weight culturally, and what we’re seeing right now is a real moment for the genre on the global stage. The sampling culture around these catalogues is as vibrant as ever, and we’re genuinely excited about what we can unlock in that space – bringing Believe Music Publishing’s global sync expertise and creative reach to a catalogue that has already proven its power to resonate across generations and genres. Clare has spent nearly two decades building something truly special with Jack Russell Music, and we can’t wait to see what we can achieve together.”