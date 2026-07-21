Ben Folds Testifies At Congressional Forum Examining Trump’s Federal ‘Vanity Projects’

WASHINGTON (CelebrityAccess) — Singer-songwriter Ben Folds appeared before members of Congress today to testify during a public forum examining the cost and cultural impact of President Donald Trump’s federally backed “vanity projects,” including proposed changes to historic public spaces and government-funded construction initiatives.

Folds, who has long supported arts education and public investment in the arts, spoke about the importance of preserving America’s cultural institutions and historic landmarks. He urged lawmakers to prioritize funding for the arts and public programs over projects that critics argue primarily serve political or personal branding interests.

The hearing comes amid growing debate over several Trump-backed projects, including the controversial White House ballroom proposal and other federally funded construction efforts that opponents have labeled unnecessary or overly extravagant. Preservation groups and arts advocates have argued that many of the projects divert resources from existing cultural and historic priorities.

Lawmakers heard testimony from artists, preservation advocates and policy experts during the forum as Congress continues to weigh future funding and oversight of federal construction projects. Folds emphasized that investments in arts, education and historic preservation leave a lasting public legacy, while urging policymakers to consider the long-term cultural impact of federal spending decisions.