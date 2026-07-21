Breakaway Music Festival Partners With TikTok Live On DJ Competition And Content Series

LOS ANGELES (CelebrityAccess) – Breakaway Music Festival and TikTok LIVE today announced a new partnership connecting TikTok’s creator community with Breakaway’s live entertainment platform through an original episodic series and a DJ competition, culminating in a live performance at one of the country’s fastest-growing touring music festivals. The initiative also marks the debut of Breakaway Studios, Breakaway’s new content and production division developing original programming, creator-led entertainment and brand partnerships that extend the Breakaway experience beyond the festival grounds. Andrew Freston and Dan Marcus serve as executive producers for Breakaway Studios.

The multi-week initiative launches today with an open DJ competition inviting creators to submit original tracks through TikTok. The grand prize winner will perform a 45-50-minute set at Breakaway Carolina, taking place September 25–26, 2026 at zMAX Dragway at Charlotte Motor Speedway alongside some of electronic music’s biggest artists, including Tiësto, Chris Lake, Kettama and more, and will receive a record deal with Breakaway Projects, Breakaway’s record label and artist management division, for the winning track. All Top 10 finalists will also be considered for a deal with Breakaway Projects, with multiple creators eligible to be selected. The competition journey will be captured through the partnership’s four-episode original TikTok LIVE series, On Deck: Breakaway, created by Andrew Freston and Dan Marcus and produced by Breakaway Studios, and will feature artist interviews, behind-the-scenes conversations and insights from music industry insiders. Beginning in August, the series will stream live on TikTok weekly. Submissions open today; full competition and submission details can be found here. Terms and conditions can be found here.

“TikTok has fundamentally changed the way music is discovered, shared and experienced, making them the ideal partner for Breakaway as we create more pathways for emerging talent,” said Adam Lynn, Co-Founder and CEO of Breakaway. “Now with the launch of Breakaway Studios, we’re creating original programming designed for the platforms where culture lives, reaching fans wherever they are, and this partnership allows us to extend the Breakaway brand beyond the festival grounds.”

“Breakaway Studios was built to turn the music and culture around these festivals into programming that lives year-round,” said Andrew Freston, Executive Producer, Breakaway Studios. “TikTok is where a new generation discovers music. We’re giving that discovery somewhere to go.”

“TikTok LIVE is redefining how creators and artists connect with their communities, unlocking a new way to showcase their talent, engage and interact in real-time,” said Shen Gao, Head of LIVE Operations, Americas at TikTok. “By partnering with Breakaway Music Festival, a leading force in live entertainment, we’re reimagining how audiences discover emerging artists by giving them a front-row seat to their journey.”

The DJ competition will run from July 20 through August 9, with finalists announced on August 10. The livestream series will air weekly throughout August and September before the winning creator makes their festival debut at Breakaway Carolina on September 25-26.