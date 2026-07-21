Bruce Springsteen Center For American Music Partners With True Tickets

LONG BRANCH, NJ (CelebrityAccess) – True Tickets has announced a partnership with the Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music, the newly opened cultural institution and home of the Bruce Springsteen Archives on the campus of Monmouth University. Through the partnership, the Center will implement True Tickets’ secure digital ticket delivery service to support exhibitions, concerts, educational programming, and special events, helping to provide a seamless visitor experience.

Dedicated to preserving the legacy of Bruce Springsteen while celebrating the broader story of American music, the Center serves as the official repository for materials related to Springsteen and the E Street Band, including photographs, historic memorabilia, oral histories, recordings, and other archival materials. Opened to the public on June 13, 2026, the Center also explores American music more broadly through exhibitions, performances, and educational programming that examine music’s role in storytelling, culture, and community.

Their partnership with True Tickets reflects the Center’s commitment to creating a secure and welcoming experience for visitors expected to travel from across the United States and around the world. Through True Tickets’ mobile-first digital ticket delivery service, the Center will be able to maintain greater control over ticket distribution, help reduce unauthorized resale activity around high-demand events, and build stronger relationships with visitors and attendees over time.

The partnership also expands True Tickets’ growing presence across museums, cultural institutions, and music-focused organizations, further demonstrating how secure digital ticketing can support organizations whose audiences extend well beyond a single city or region.

“As someone who has spent decades listening to Bruce Springsteen’s music, attending performances, and supporting the Center as a donor, this partnership is incredibly meaningful to me on a personal level,” said Ken Lesnik, Chief Commercial Officer at True Tickets. “But what excites me most is what the Center represents. It is preserving one of the most important musical archives in America while creating a place where future generations can explore the broader story of American music. We’re honored to support that mission and help create a secure, seamless experience for the audiences who will visit from around the world.”

“The Bruce Springsteen Center for American Music was created to celebrate the power of music to connect people, preserve history, and inspire new generations,” said Bob Santelli, Executive Director. “As we welcome visitors from around the world, it’s important that the experience is as thoughtful and accessible as the content itself. True Tickets helps us provide a modern, secure ticketing experience while giving us a better understanding of the audiences engaging with our work.”