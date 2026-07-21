Dallas Mavericks Select Legends Global As Owner’s Representation And Premium Sales Partner

DALLAS (CelebrityAccess) – The Dallas Mavericks have announced that the organization has selected

Legends Global, the premier partner to the world’s greatest live events, venues and brands, to serve as

owner’s representation and lead premium sales for its future venue development. The Mavericks’ future

venue project reflects the franchise’s commitment to delivering an elevated fan experience, expanded

community impact and a state-of-the-art home for both basketball operations and large-scale live events.

“As we set out to redefine the premium fan experience in Dallas and beyond, we’re excited to partner

with Legends Global to help bring that vision to life,” said Mavericks President Ethan Casson.

Added Legends Global Executive Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer Chad Estis, “We’re proud to work alongside the Mavericks from the earliest planning stages of their future home. Our proven capabilities in venue development and premium sales, combined with their commitment to delivering an exceptional fan experience, will create a world-class sports and entertainment venue.”

As part of the new partnership, Legends Global’s owner’s representation team will work as an independent third-party representing the Mavericks from pre-design through closeout, protecting the team’s interests in budgeting, construction schedules, quality, and risk control, while also serving as a liaison to contractors and architects. The Legends Global sales team will be responsible for delivering on premium seating for the new venue with a dedicated staff on the ground. In addition to sales execution, they will work in coordination with the Mavericks to develop the data-driven sales strategy, utilizing market analysis to refine product design and development and maximize the opportunity presented by moving into a new world-class facility.

This partnership spans both the current planning cycle and long-term efforts, supporting the franchise’s

goal to help shape the future of sports and live entertainment in North Texas.

Across its service portfolio, Legends Global has a strong lineup of NBA experience, including working

with the Mavericks since 2014 to deliver in-venue merchandise for their fans. An expert in venue

development and commercialization, Legends Global is currently working on new venue projects for the

Athletics, Cleveland Browns, NYCFC, and the soon-to-open Buffalo Bills’ Highmark Stadium.