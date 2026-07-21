FIFA World Cup Final Halftime Show Makes History With Star-Studded Lineup

NEW YORK (CelebrityAccess) – The FIFA World Cup has long been the biggest event in global football, but in 2026 the tournament added a new chapter to its history books with the introduction of its first-ever halftime show during the World Cup Final. The groundbreaking performance combined music, entertainment and social impact on one of the world’s largest stages.

Held at New York New Jersey Stadium during the FIFA World Cup Final, the halftime show featured an all-star lineup led by Justin Bieber, Madonna, Shakira and BTS. Additional appearances included Burna Boy, Gustavo Dudamel and the PS22 Chorus featuring Coldplay. The event was curated by Coldplay front man Chris Martin.

FIFA and Global Citizen partnered to create the halftime show, which supported the FIFA Global Citizen Education Fund, an initiative aimed at raising $100 million to expand access to education and football opportunities for children around the world. FIFA said more than $50 million had already been raised, including contributions from World Cup ticket sales.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino described the event as a celebration of football, music and shared values, while emphasizing the importance of education as a central mission of the show. The performance aimed to deliver a message of unity and hope alongside one of the most anticipated matches in football history.