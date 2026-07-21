LISA Sony Music Vision Documentary To Premiere At Toronto International Film Festival

TORONTO (CelebrityAccess) – Sony Music Vision announced today that Always Lalisa, a new documentary following global superstar, rapper, singer, dancer, and actor LISA, will make its World Premiere in the Gala programme at the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival.

Always Lalisa follows a pivotal year in global superstar LISA’s life, as, for the first time since childhood, she steps away from BLACKPINK for a year of independence. With the clock ticking before her return to the group, LISA confronts the fear and pressure of launching a solo career, pursuing acting, and building a brand, while yearning to maintain a personal life beyond the spotlight.

One of the most recognized artists in the world, LISA’s profile has never been higher: she was one of the performers for the opening ceremony of the 2026 FIFA World Cup and performed “Goals” alongside Anitta and Rema, becoming the first female K-pop artist and first Thai artist in that role; performed at Coachella 2025 as a solo act; covered Vanity Fair’s Summer 2026 issue; served on the 2026 Met Gala host committee as the first K-pop artist in that role; presented at the 2026 Golden Globes; made her acting debut in HBO’s The White Lotus; and announced two Netflix projects — starring in and executive producing action film TYGO and an untitled “Notting Hill”-inspired romantic comedy currently in development. LISA also made history as the first K-pop artist to hold a Las Vegas residency, with her four-show VIVA LA LISA run at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace — spanning November 13–14 and November 27–28, 2026 — selling out in under 10 minutes.

Always Lalisa is produced by Sony Music Vision in association with RCA Records and Tremolo Productions in association with Salt Water Productions and LLOUD CO. The film is directed by Sue Kim. Producers are Sue Kim and Courtney Crockett for Salt Water Productions. Morgan Neville and Caitrin Rogers serve as executive producers for Tremolo Productions. Alice Kang and Joojong Joe serve as executive producers for LLOUD CO. Peter Edge, John Fleckenstein, and Camille Yorrick serve as executive producers for RCA Records. Tom Mackay, Krista Wegener, and Abby Lynn Kang Davis serve as executive producers for Sony Music Vision.