Music Safety Alliance Launches To Build A Safer, Healthier Music Industry

(HYPEBOT) – After years of advocacy through the No Creeps! movement, the Music Safety Alliance (MSA) has officially launched as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit dedicated to creating a cultural shift that makes the music industry safer and more inclusive.
Why it matters:
-
The organization seeks to address long-standing structural gaps that leave many music professionals without the protections, support systems, and workplace standards common in other industries.
-
The MSA says it will equip the music community “with practical tools and collaborative solutions to help navigate a wide range of real-world situations across the industry.”
Three pillars:
-
Key to this work will be focusing on three core pillars.
-
Resources – developing practical tools, educational material, best-practice guides, resources that support safer studios, writing sessions, workplaces and events.
-
Advocacy – collaborating with industry leaders to promote meaningful cultural change, strengthen accountability, and establish higher standards for safety and inclusion.
-
Community – creating opportunities for connection through No Creeps! events, workshops, and networking programs.
Leadership team:
-
The executive leadership is composed of longtime music industry professionals with experience in advocacy, community building, marketing, and creative production.
-
Katie Tucker is Executive Director.
-
Gillian Driscoll is Director of Marketing & Partnerships.
-
Hazel Rose Kleingrove is Director of Programs & Community.
-
Georgia Hutton is Director of Creative & Production.
What they said:
-
Music Safety Alliance Leadership Team: “Everyone deserves to create and build their careers in environments where they feel safe, respected, and supported. For too long, those expectations have been treated as optional rather than fundamental. The Music Safety Alliance exists to help change that – by bringing together practical resources, education, advocacy, and community to help build a stronger, more accountable music industry for everyone.”