Qobuz And Memphis Radio Station WYXR Announce Year-Long Partnership

MEMPHIS (CelebrityAccess) – Qobuz, the independently owned high-quality music streaming and download platform, today announced a year-long partnership with WYXR (91.7 FM), the non-profit, community-powered radio station based in Memphis, Tennessee.

Running through May 2027, the partnership will integrate Qobuz across WYXR’s on-air programming, digital platforms, and listener experiences while introducing the station’s programming and musical expertise to Qobuz listeners through DJ and staff-curated playlists via an official branded WYXR profile on the platform. As part of the partnership, Qobuz will serve as the presenting archive sponsor with pre-roll spots running on the WYXR online archive player in alternating months, sponsor a six-month block of on-air underwriting spots, and receive monthly placement in the station’s e-newsletter.

The collaboration builds on Qobuz’s growing presence in Memphis, where the company previously partnered with the Memphis Listening Lab to outfit all of the Lab’s digital listening stations with its service, bringing full Hi-Res streaming to the “SoundRoom.” WYXR’s radio studio also operates out of the same multi-use complex as the Listening Lab.

“WYXR is an essential voice in one of America’s most influential music cities,” said Dan Mackta, Qobuz Managing Director for North America and Northern Europe. “Their commitment to independent programming, musical discovery, and community aligns perfectly with Qobuz’s mission, and we’re excited to help bring their incredible curation to even more listeners.”

The partnership reflects Qobuz’s continued investment in organizations around the world that champion music discovery, local culture, and independent artists, and joins a growing list of music-first partnerships the company has forged in recent years including work with Soho Radio, the Newport Festivals Foundation, The Great Escape Festival in Brighton, UK, Festival Bach Montréal, SXSW, Rough Trade Records, Drag City Records, Sam First Records in LA, the Chicago-based indie label International Anthem, and more.